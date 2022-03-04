Eight-Legged Encounters coming to Crane Trust Center

Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center in Wood River will be all about arachnids this Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. as student volunteers from multiple University of Nebraska campuses provides experiences that participants soon will not forget.

Eight-Legged Encounters is an interactive, hands-on, art-infused informal science learning event created for families and participants of all ages. ELE interactive modules blend unique original artwork, engaging volunteers, and numerous creative games, crafts and activities to provide hours of fun as participants unwittingly learn about the biology of spiders and their lesser-known relatives.

Try your hand at catching a moth out of the air using your silken lasso like a bolas spider or see how good you are at detecting the vibrations of approaching prey like a trapdoor spider. Build your own tissue paper flower on which your crab spider can forage or create a clay arachnid to take home. Walk through the “Path of Predators” with your activity booklet to collect your stamps, trading cards, and a final prize while simultaneously learning about some of the most bizarre and unique of spider relatives.

Eight-Legged Encounters was developed by the Hebets Laboratory at UNL and already has reached more than 35,000 participants. It has been hosted by the USA Science & Engineering Festival (Washington, D.C.), the Denver Museum of Nature and Science (Colorado), The Toledo Zoo (Ohio), the Butterfly Pavilion (Colorado) and the University of Nebraska State Museum’s Morrill Hall.

The event is free and open to the public.

The event is part of the Wild about Nebraska Speakers Series at the Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center https://cranetrust.org/visit/special-events/wild-about-nebraska-speaker-series.html