Elaine J. E. Plautz, 96, of Grand Island, formerly of Alda, died August 16, 2023, at Tiffany Square in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wood River, with Pastor Don Pobanz officiating. Buria will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, August 21, at the Grace Lutheran.

Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com