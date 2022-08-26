Emeralds and diamonds: Husker fans get engaged in Ireland; now all they want is a win

Friends asked Cydney Rule if her trip to Ireland with boyfriend Nik Weigand meant there was going to be a “special” occasion.

After dating for about two years, they had talked about becoming engaged. But Rule thought this trip was all about sightseeing and watching the Huskers play Northwestern on Saturday. They are both Nebraska graduates and huge football fans.

Then Weigand got down on one knee and proposed on the cliff of Dún Aonghasa on the Aran Islands near Galway. It’s the site of a prehistoric fort.

“I was completely surprised,” Rule said. “I was really speechless.”

Part of that might have been because they had just done a tandem bike ride around the island and then a 15-minute walk to the cliffs.

Rule was feeling a bit out of breath.

“Right before he proposed, I actually said: ‘It’s so beautiful I could cry.'”

They weren't the only Husker fans to get engaged there. Scott Conway surprised his girlfriend with a ring on Thursday. He and Paige Pivonka Cain live in Hutchinson, Kansas, and have been dating for four years.

"We traced my family back to Galway, so I thought it'd be the perfect place," Conway said of his proposal on the Aran Islands with some help from friends Patrick and Jennifer Weathers. "And how romantic is that place with the view?"

Conway's plan was to ask Cain with the ocean as a backdrop. The Weathers had carried the ring up the cliffs and were there to take the perfect pictures.

But looking over the edge of the cliffs was actually a little much for Cain.

"I don't love heights, so I was done there and started walking off," she said. "Scott grabbed my hand and when I turned around he was on one knee. I was very surprised. We have known for years we would get married, just hadn't happened yet."

After Cain said yes, they both teared up with happiness, Conway said, and gave each other a big hug and kiss.

They will figure out a wedding date when they get home, Cain said. Conway grew up in Elba, Nebraska, and they will be married in his home state.

Weigand and Rule live in Long Beach, California. Rule is from Nebraska and graduated from Bellevue West. Weigand’s mom, Mary Jo, is from McCook, and she and her sisters Dixie and Sally also went to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Rule always wanted to be a Husker and Weigand grew up loving the football team because of his family connection. Both he and Rule were involved in Greek life at UNL before graduating in 2011 and 2012.

Rule had no idea, but Weigand got the ring at the end of July and started planning an Irish proposal.

“He wanted it to be somewhere scenic, by the water, less touristy and more private,” Rule said. “We have friends who are from Lincoln who live in Dublin and they discussed a few different options with Nik.”

After settling on the Aran Islands, on the actual day he gave the ring to Rule’s friend, Cassie Wilka, to hold on the trip to the island and up the cliffs. She and her sister, Carolyn Frederick, are also Husker graduates and made up part of their Ireland entourage.

Weigand got the ring back on the top of the cliff and then Wilka asked the couple to move together for a photo.

“I was nervous leading up to it, but I was really looking forward to what her reaction was going to be,” Weigand said. “After she said yes, I was filled with joy and excitement. Now the only thing left to top off this trip is a Huskers win. Go Big Red!”

They are predicting a 34-13 Nebraska victory.

The couple plan to be married in California and then host a reception in Omaha next football season. Of course, Rule said, during a bye week.