Entertainment for one and all Entertainment abundant at the Nebraska State Fair Sep 3, 2022 Sep 3, 2022 Updated 46 min ago 0 1 of 8 The Strolling Piano Man is just one of many strolling entertainers at the 2022 Nebraska State Fair. Here he plays a song Tuesday afternoon in front of the Pinnacle Bank Arena. JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT Entertainer Special Head levitates for a crowd at the Nebraska State Fair Friday. JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT Steve Gryb, the Pied Piper of Percussion, drums ''Wipeout'' for the crowd during one of his Friday shows at the Nebraska State Fair. JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT Steve Gryb, the Pied Piper of Percussion, gets some backbeat music help from the crowd during one of his Friday shows at the Nebraska State Fair. JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT Baby animals like these ducklings are something to visit at the birthing pavilion at the Nebraska State Fair. JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT Baby animals like this calf is something to visit at the birthing pavilion at the Nebraska State Fair. JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT This team penning took place in the US Foods Arena at the Nebraska State Fair Wednesday. Team penning us just one of the fun outdoor things to watch at the fair. JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT Combine rides are another fun thing to do at the Nebraska State Fair. JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT Related to this story Most Popular Daughter of Grand Island natives has rare genetic disorder Sales of Driesbach’s salad dressings and frozen au gratin potatoes will help a 5-year-old girl who has a rare genetic disorder and others with… ‘Nurseries of democracy’: Northwest student journalism elimination a ‘Saga’ Northwest Public Schools administrators eliminated its student news in what some former students and press freedom advocates call an act of ce… Grand Island Public Schools releases information on incident involving student, school officer Grand Island Public Schools said it supports the actions of a school resource officer who intervened when an alleged disruptive student attemp… Police: Violent patient forced nurses to hide in locked room Nurses at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island barricaded themselves in a locked room Wednesday evening after a 50-year-old man allegedly ra… STUDENT VIEW: School rules, but controversy sparks Dress codes in general make it hard on students who want to express themselves freely. Hall County Commissioner Quandt attacked by dog In the parking lot of the County Administration building, in the grassy area along Court Street, the dog bit and barked at Quandt and kept him in place with terror. Grand Island Northwest breaks silence on Saga Wednesday afternoon Northwest Public Schools issued a statement concerning the recent controversy surrounding its now-defunct student newspape… 'Viewpoint discrimination': ACLU Nebraska addresses Grand Island Northwest newspaper elimination ACLU Nebraska submitted a letter to Northwest Public Schools on Monday, addressing the cancellation of Northwest High School’s student newspap… Logan Luft has his father's badge number — and his badge Logan Luft has become a Grand Island police officer, just like his father before him. xxxx xxxxx George Mullen, 67