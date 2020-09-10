Familiar faces, new protocols introduce Merrick Arts Council 2020-21 season

CENTRAL CITY — The Merrick Arts Council will open its 2020-21 season on Sept. 20 with a familiar name, but with new protocols.
That familiar name is REZA, whose “Edge of Illusion” show was postponed from last season. He will now perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, in the Central City Performing Arts Center, Edwin and Bernice Lock Theatre.
The new protocols will include precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We obviously want people to feel safe when attending our shows,” said MAC President, Suzanne Philippi. “And we also are hoping people are ready to come back to enjoy some of the simple pleasures of life: entertainment in a small town, Central City.”
Some of the precautions will include: Masks are strongly encouraged (and will be mandatory if the Central City Public Schools goes to that requirement); seating will be limited to allow more space between patrons; observe six foot social distancing; audience will be dismissed after the show to stagger the number of people in the hallways; and hand sanitizer will be available.
The seating capacity is such that Philippi is confidant overcrowding will not be an issue.
“For some of the programs where we anticipate drawing larger crowds, we plan to limit the sale of tickets to outsiders who are not members of MAC,” she said. “To guarantee a seat to all five shows, consider purchasing a season pass.”
The new season also includes Michael Fitzsimmons, percussionist, in April. His program was also rescheduled from last season.
The season also will feature Joseph T. Hall as Elvis and Paul Eve as Johnny Cash on Nov. 8; Mary Carrick with a “Holly Jolly Christmas Cabaret” on Dec. 6; and comedian Juli Burney, on Feb. 21.
Single memberships are $50 and family memberships are $125. Season members from last year should have received a mailing about renewing their memberships with an additional deal because of the two canceled/postponed shows. Season members from last year who choose not to renew can attend the two postponed shows on last year’s card.
Memberships can be mailed in to MAC, P.O. Box 172, Central City, NE 68826. Please indicate what type of membership you are purchasing and mailing and email address.
Questions can be directed to 308-940-0274 or by emailing macatthepac@gmail.com.
