Grand Island Little Theatre announces new Hall of Fame member

Scott Miller has been involved with local theater group for nearly 40 years

GILT awards - Scott Miller 3

Scott Miller (left), with fellow cast member Eric Lorenz, performs in the Grand Island Little Theatre production “God’s Favorite,” in February. Miller, who has been active with GILT for nearly 40 years, recently received a Hall of Fame award from the organization.

 COURTESY GRAND ISLAND LITTLE THEATRE

Scott E. Miller was presented with the Grand Island Little Theatre Hall of Fame award at its annual awards night.

His first show with Grand Island Little Theatre was onstage in the musical “Oliver” in 1983. That year and that show marked the beginning of a long and active history with Grand Island Little Theatre. Since then, audiences and peers have enjoyed his many and varied talents.

From acting to directing to choreography to being an instrumentalist in the pit, Miller has been involved in many shows in many ways. Besides “Oliver,” other shows with GILT include “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” “Pippin,” “Li’l Abner,” “Diary of Anne Frank,” “Into the Woods,” “Sound of Music,” “Paint Your Wagon,” “Twelve Angry Men,” “Is There Life After 50,” “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe,” “Pump Boys and Dinettes,” and most recently “The Battle of Shallowford” and “God’s Favorite.”

Miller has received various awards at Grand Island Little Theatre’s awards night, as well as has emceed many GILT awards night ceremonies.

His theater involvement goes beyond the stage, as he has been on the GILT board, has been editor of the GILT newsletter, has had years of involvement with the GILT scholarship, has been a staff member of GILT Jr., and for many years has had a team in the golf scramble, which benefits the GILT scholarship fund.

When Miller works on a show, oftentimes, his wife, Julie, and son, Ryne, will be persuaded to be onstage or help backstage in some capacity.

He is a published author, as well as a substitute teacher. He is a member of Grand Island City Singers. He and Julie will be heading the GILT Scholarship Committee this year.

Norbert “Skeeter” Wenzl, a Hall of Fame recipient himself, presented Miller with the award. Other Hall of Famers in attendance were Barbara Clark, James H. Truell, Cheryl Schuett, Ron Jelinek and Wayne Menke.

