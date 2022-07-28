Hastings Art in the Park set for Aug. 7

HASTINGS — The Adams County Convention & Visitors Bureau will host Art in the Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at Libs Park in Hastings.

More than 60 artisans will showcase their talents featuring a wide variety of one-of-a-kind exhibits and fine arts, including: metal sculptures, photography, a variety of painting styles, stained glass, crochet items, wood carvings, door art, pottery, macramé items, jewelry, wooden items, hand-crafted items, handmade glass marbles, pine needle baskets and more. Many will be creating art during the event.

Food trucks will be available at the park all day. Vendors include: Serrano’s Mexican Grill, Tropical Sno, Pig In A Bag, Special Scoops and Nomad Pizza Co.

Other features include a visit from the Kool Aid Man; the Hastings Public Library will have its PIXLAB where you can make and create; and members of the Adams Central National Honors Art Society will be doing face painting.

A caricature artist will be working at the event. There will also be an opportunity for adults and children to paint their own art canvas.

Live entertainment will be provided throughout the day.

There is no admission charge.

For more information on the event and specific arts, check out the Art in the Park, Hastings page on Facebook.