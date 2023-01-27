Nothing grim about this 'Grimm': Grand Island play at Liederkranz opens tonight

"Channeling Grimm" is 9-year-old Toby Klinginsmith's introduction to theater.

How did he get involved in the show?

"Well, my mom told me that I was finally old enough to be in a play," he said. His mom, Sayward, showed him a play she found on Facebook. "And then I learned something about it, and I said, 'Yeah.'"

Klinginsmith is glad to be part of "Channeling Grimm," presented by the Catherine Fosket Children's Theater. The performers are in third through eighth grade.

Cast members like the way the play is put together. It consists of TV versions of Brothers Grimm fairy tales.

The show includes a "Project Runway"-style competition called "Project Ballgown," a soap opera about a frog prince called "The Green and the Beautiful," a game show, a sitcom starring Rumpelstiltskin and a show patterned after "Law and Order."

The students in the cast also do movie trailers and commercials.

Angelica "Geli" Stienike describes the play as "fun and very unexpected."

Because the show is divided into short segments, "you never know what's going to happen next," said Stienike, 11.

Tristan Osborn, 13, says it's "an interesting way of showing a bunch of fairly tales."

Turning the tales into game shows and courtroom dramas makes them "more interesting to learn," Osborn said.

In "Channeling Grimm," Kenley Bogner, 14, is an announcer for a pig commercial.

She also plays Cinderella. Bogner enjoys the latter role more because she can be "over the top" with her lines. Exaggerating things, she said, can be fun.

Penelope McCarty, 10, likes the fact that the play is divided into a bunch of different shows, "and they're all like super cool." She is in the "Project Runway" takeoff.

Osborn, who is onstage the entire show, plays a character named Jamie.

What kind of person is Jamie?

"I would say he's not the most intellectual, and a little dark-minded," he said.

Marlee Ulmer, 9, plays a princess and a dancing princess.

What does she like about the show?

"That everybody's nice," she said.

Klinginsmith portrays the Huntsman, Hansel and Chicken Little.

He likes playing Chick Little because "I get to be really loud."

But he also likes the Huntsman role. "Because I get to have a Nerf gun next to me in the scene," he said.

Sophie Parr plays a fairy godmother, an announcer and a dancing princess.

Parr, 11, was in two Fosket shows last year. But she's likes this one the most.

"I think I got more roles this time and I really like being onstage," she said.

In plays, there are always new people to meet, she said.

Bogner also likes the sense of a community that a play engenders.

Since she joined the show, she's made a lot of new friends "and people that I talk to on a daily basis."

"Channeling Grimm" is directed by Angie Liske and Steven Gobel.

In addition to being available at the door, tickets are sold at Ace Hardware.

All proceeds go to the Catherine Fosket Liederkranz Scholarship fund for graduating high school students.