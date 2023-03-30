Poetry, prose celebration set for Saturday in Hastings

HASTINGS — Six local and visiting writers will read from their latest work at the Lark in downtown Hastings on Saturday, April 1, as part of the 2023 Plainsongs Celebration of Poetry and Prose.

The event, which is free and open to the public, is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 with live music by local artists Turner McGehee and Adam Jacobs.

Readers will include Nebraska state poet Matt Mason and Plainsongs associate editors Becky Faber, of Lincoln; Michael Catherwood, of Omaha; and Eleanor Reeds, an assistant professor of English at Hastings College.

Also reading will be Ulrick Casimir, an author and professor from Eugene, Oregon, and Kiara Nicole Letcher, a poet from Omaha, both of whom were recently published in Plainsongs.

Plainsongs, which has been published out of Hastings since 1983, features poetry by writers from across the country and around the world. It was published by Hastings College until 2020 and by Corpus Callosum Press, a local publishing company, through 2023. The current editor is Eric R. Tucker; past editors include Dwight Marsh and Laura Marvel Wunderlich.

The Plainsongs Celebration of Poetry and Prose is sponsored by Corpus Callosum Press, Hastings College Press, and the Hastings Arts Council.

GILT plans auditions for summer show

The Grand Island Little Theater will present “Little Shop of Horrors” as its summer show and auditions are planned for April 10 and 11.

Meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” — after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn, as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out-of-this-world origins and intent towards global domination!

“Little Shop of Horrors” is a sci-fi musical, with book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken.

Auditions will be open from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, April 10, and Tuesday, April 11, in the band room at Central Catholic, 1200 N. Ruby (note change of location). Use the main front doors.

Those wishing to audition should have 32 measures of a song prepared (bring the music, an accompanist will be provided). They may be asked to do some choreography and read from a script. The cast includes four men and four women, plus an ensemble; ages vary.

Production dates for the show are June 7-11.

Working with the production will be Monika Peters, music director; John Haberman, drama director; and Mark Landis, accompanist; with Jeannee Fossberg, producer.

If you want to help with the backstage crew, come talk to the directors or producer during auditions or contact them. From set construction to script prompting to ushering, they will find a job for you that will be fun.

If you are interested in auditioning, but have conflicts with the dates, please contact Peters at 308-390-6837, Haberman at 308-390-3416, or Fossberg at 308-379-2015.

This weekend at the Grand ...

“Champions” showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

A former minor-league basketball coach is ordered by the court to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. He soon realizes that despite his doubts, together, this team can go further than they ever imagined.

This film is rated PG-13 for strong language and crude/sexual reference.

Admission is $5.00 for adults, children and seniors $4.00. For more information call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.