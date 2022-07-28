The theater: GILT announces audition for first fall show

The Grand Island Little Theatre will host auditions for its first fall show, “Deathtrap,” a thriller by Ira Levin, on Sunday, Aug. 7, and Monday, Aug. 8.

Auditions will be open from 7 to 8:30 p.m. both days at College Park; use the backstage entrance on the southwest side of the building, door three. Come prepared to read from the script.

Comfortably ensconced in his charming Connecticut home, Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of Broadway thrillers, is struggling to overcome a dry spell, which has resulted in a string of failures and shortage of funds. A possible break in his fortunes occurs when he receives a script from a student in the seminar he has been conducting at a nearby college, a thriller that Sidney recognizes immediately as a potential Broadway smash.

Sidney’s plan, devised with his wife’s help, is to offer collaboration to the student for co-credit. Or is it? “Deathtrap” provides twists and turns of devilish cleverness, and offers hilarious sudden shocks in such abundance that audiences will be spellbound until the very last moment.

Production dates for the show are Oct. 14-16 and 21-23.

Patrick Crawford is the director; Jeannee Fossberg is the producer. If you are interested in auditioning, but have conflicts with the dates, please contact the director at 402-902-1280.

Backstage help is also needed.

For more information, contact Crawfore, or Fossberg at 308-379-2015.

This weekend at the Grand ...

“Minions: The Rise Of Gru” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

In the heart of the 1970s, amidst a flurry of feathered hair and flared jeans, Gru (Steve Carell) is growing up in the suburbs. A fanboy of a supervillain supergroup known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them. Luckily, he gets some mayhem-making back-up from his loyal followers, the Minions.

Together, Kevin, Stuart, Bob and Otto — a new Minion sporting braces and a desperate need to please — deploy their skills as they and Gru build their first lair, experiment with their first weapons, and pull off their first missions.

When the Vicious 6 oust their leader, legendary fighter Wild Knuckles (Alan Arkin), Gru interviews to become their newest member. It doesn’t go well (to say the least), and only gets worse after Gru outsmarts them and suddenly finds himself the mortal enemy of the apex of evil. On the run, Gru will turn to an unlikely source for guidance, Wild Knuckles, and discover that even bad guys need a little help from their friends.

This movie is rated PG for some action/violence and rude humor.

Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for children and seniors. For more information call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.