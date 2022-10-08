What's Going On: Grand Island area events

Saturday, Oct. 8

“Find a Way to Serve,” Wreaths Across America Car and Bike Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, west parking lot. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. (entry fee $10). Prizes awarded; Billie Herron, 308-218-1238

“Addiction Paddle Battle,” Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism and Addictions pickleball tournament celebrity match, featuring community heroes, 1 p.m., Veterans Athletic Complex, 2820 N. Broadwell. Competition runs Friday and Saturday; 308-385-5520 or www.cncaa.net

Chrysalis Holiday Crafts and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 2807 W. Faidley. Event includes vendor and craft show, gifts and treats for the holiday season, the Anna Street Trolley (ice cream), and a sloppy Joe lunch; 308-381-7227 or chrysalislutheran@gmail.com.

“The Women Who Built Omaha,” presented by author Eileen Wirth, 1:30 p.m., Kearney Public Library, 2020 First Ave., Kearney. Wirth, a former reporter for the Omaha World Herald, will also talk about the challenges of doing historical research in an era with fewer newspapers, shrinking newsroom staffs and less coverage of local news; sponsored by Nebraska Press Women; no admission charge.

“Gaslight,” presented by the University of Nebraska at Kearney theater, 7:30 p.m. through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Miriam Drake Theatre, UNK Fine Arts Building. General admission is $10 for adults, with discounts for seniors, non-UNK students, and groups of 10 or more; free for UNK students. Box office: 308-865-8417; boxoffice@unk.edu

Drive-thru mobile food pantry, sponsored by the Loaves & Fishes ministry of Trinity United Methodist Church, 9:30 a.m., College Park, 3180 Highway 34; do not arrive before 7:30 a.m. (best time is between 9 and 11 a.m.); enter on Tech Drive. No income or ID requirements, but some information will be requested (number in household, ages, etc.). Food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha; FoodBankHeartand.org; Trinity UMC, 308-382-1952.

Threads Across Nebraska, 17th annual, hosted by the Nebraska State Quilt Guild, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Buffalo County Fairgrounds, 3807 Ave. N, Kearney. Event includes quilt displays, vendor booths, classes and more. Admission is $7 for adults and $4 for children 4 to 12; children 3 and younger admitted free; LeAnne Killion, 308-440-8867 or llkillion@gmail.com; or nsqg.org

Sunday, Oct. 9

“The 175th Anniversary of the Mormon Trail,” a Hall County Historical Society Voices from the Past program presented by Jean Lukesh and Fred Roeser, 2 p.m., Burlington Station, Sixth and Plum streets. Society’s annual meeting starts at 1:45 p.m.; board members will be elected. Free for HCHS members; $5 for non-members; Roeser, 308-383-0848.

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” presented by the Grand Island Senior High theater department, 2:30 and 7 p.m., GISH Theatre. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for students; GISH students admitted free with ID. Note: The production may not be appropriate for all ages; it includes sudden, loud noises, bright and flashing lights.

UNK faculty recital, featuring Franziska Brech, flute, and Beth Mattingly, piano, 3 p.m., University of Nebraska at Kearney Fine Arts Recital Hall; free; 308-865-8618.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.