yourTICKET briefs: Stuhr Museum to host ‘Traveling Medicine Show’ Saturday

Come one, come all to a one-of-a kind historic medicine show at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, in Stuhr Museum’s Railroad Town,
The “celebrated professor,” Lysander B. Jones, will bring his Traveling Medicine Show and Musicale to Railroad Town and will be bringing his miracle cures (or snake oil, depending on your perspective) with him. There will be music, showmanship, feats of strength and possible interference by the authorities, depending on everyone’s conduct. The members of Railroad Town are excited and a little skeptical of this show that has blown into town, but it will definitely be an interesting afternoon.
The Farm Machinery Building also will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Stuhr Museum asks the public please wear masks and observe proper social distancing guidelines when you visit.
Admission to the museum and the medicine show is $10 for adults, $8 for kids and free for Stuhr Museum Members. For more information call 308-385-5316.
Historical society programs go virtual ... for now
The Hall County Historical Society’s Voices of the Past program series resumes this weekend, but with a virtual twist.
At 2 p.m. Sunday, the society will host a virtual tour of the Grand Island Liederkranz Society, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.
As Grand Island’s first event center, the Liederkranz has hosted many events including musical programs, plays, dances, speeches and more over the past 150 years. The virtual tour will give history of the building and society and feature some hidden gems that people might not even be aware are there, like the bowling alley and amazing artwork. Viewers will also make the climb to “heaven” to see the old balcony area and outstanding engineering of the ceiling over the ballroom.
The tour will be available on the society’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSzYsSvCpJ9GblFZhyyK4TA or Facebook page, HallNEhistory
GOLA show features Doniphan artist
HASTINGS — Ann Martin of Doniphan will be the September featured artist at the Gallery on Lincoln Avenue in Hastings.
Martin, who has also joined the group of cooperative artists, works primarily in oil to depict realistic scenes of Central Nebraska.
An artists reception is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at the gallery, 221 S. Lincoln Ave. Wine and light refreshments will be served.
“Painting is my way of expressing my deep love of the breathtaking skies, beautiful landscapes and living creatures that are so indicative of this part of Nebraska,” Martin said. “I am very excited to join the exceptionally talented artists who operate and show their work at GOLA, making the availability of beautiful art a part of the vibrancy of downtown Hastings.”
Now retired, Martin was the co-founder and former president of IdeaBank Marketing, a marketing communications company located in Hastings. She enjoys being a community volunteer and currently serves on the Hastings College Board of Trustees, is president of Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer operating board, and is a member of the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation board of directors.
GOLA is operated by a cooperative group of renowned area artists. It features paintings and pastels by Ken Bassett of Grand Island, Jeremy Daniels of Hastings and Marilyn Reynolds of Blue Hill. Sally Jurgensmier of Heartwell creates contemporary welded sculptures for interior and exterior display, and Kay Grimminger of Grand Island specializes in unique jewelry crafted with fabrics, beads, stones, and other textural elements.
Gallery hours are 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and by appointment.
For more information, call Grimminger at 308-379-5207.
Stuhr requiring advance ticket purchase for All Hallows’ Eve
Stuhr’s friendly — yet spooky — Halloween event is returning in 2020 with plenty of historic fall fun.
All Hallows’ Eve is scheduled for 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, and Saturday, Oct. 10, with the Shadowlands Haunted Field opening at 7.
In a change from previous years, tickets must be purchased in advance. Attendance is limited to 700 visitors per night and each visitor must have a ticket to enter. Tickets are $7 per person per night. A link for ticket purchase is available on the museum’s website.
Organizations will create Halloween scenes in the Hornady Family Arbor. The trail through the arbor opens at 6:30 p.m.
In Railroad Town visitors will hear ghost stories from the Depot and participate in a costume parade before heading over to the Shadowlands Haunted Field. The field will feature fun frights and characters and is appropriate for children. Strict social distancing will be enforced within the field.
Costumes are more than welcome but not required. The museum is asking all visitors to wear masks. If a child is wearing as mask as part of their costume, a secondary mask is not required.
Candy bags will be handed out as visitors leave the grounds.
For more information, call 308-385-5316 or check online at www.stuhrmuseum.org
Friendship Gathering set for Sept. 19
WOOD RIVER — Celebrate Wood River’s Saturday Friendship Gathering will host Michelle Setlik explaining “Tombstone Symbolism” at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Wood River High School.
Setlik is an educator, graduate student of history and a family/community historian. She has deep roots in Hall County, going back five generations and is a third generation graduate of Wood River.
This program is open to the public with no admission charge, thanks to the Wood River Community Foundation/Donna Lee Moyer Performing Arts Gift. A freewill offering will be accepted to help make future programs possible.
Per CDC guidelines, social distancing will be observed. Masks are required. Though coffee and snacks will not be served as in the past, patrons may bring their own.
For more information, call 308-583-2606.
Your Ticket briefs are published every Thursday in print and online at theindependent.com. To submit arts and entertainment announcements, submit to Terri Hahn at terri.hahn@theindependent.com at least two weeks prior to the event. No information will be accepted over the phone. There is no charge for publication, but announcements must follow newspaper policy. For more information, email Hahn or call her at 308-381-9463.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!