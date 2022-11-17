Arts & Entertainment: Christmas open house set for Saturday at Grand Island's Stolley Park

Christmas open house set for Saturday at Stolley Park

The Hall County Historical Society will host its traditional Christmas open house at the Stolley House from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.

The Stolley House, located in Stolley Park, will be decorated in period style featuring antique ornaments from the collection of society board member John Hanssen. Hanssen has an extensive collection of antique Christmas decorations and each year selects items that would have been on display at the time the Stolleys lived in the home.

Tours will be offered and a variety of German Christmas refreshments will be served.

For more information, contact Hanssen at 308-380-2086.

Stuhr to host HN speaker Charlotte Endorf

Speaker Charlotte Endorf will present “KIND Nebraskans: Personal Stories of Nebraskans in World War II” at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, in the Leo B. Stuhr Building at Stuhr Museum.

This presentation is made possible by Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment as part of the HN Speakers Bureau.

This program is based on research and interviews conducted by Kevin and Charlotte Endorf. A Newsweek poll in 2020 showed that less than half of adult Americans know how many Jews were killed in the Holocaust or how Hitler’s nationalist Nazi party came to power in Germany ahead of World War II. These true stories of five Nebraskans who experienced WWII in different ways are told to inform today’s audiences so that history is less likely to be repeated in the future.

There is no admission charge for this program; simply mention at the gate you are attending. For more information, contact the museum at 308-385-5316.

“KIND Nebraskans: Personal Stories of Nebraskans in World War II” is one of approximately 300 programs offered through the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau. The more than 165 available speakers include acclaimed scholars, writers, musicians, storytellers and folklorists on topics ranging from pioneer heritage to ethics and law to international and multicultural issues, making it the largest humanities speakers bureau in the nation.

For information detailing the available speakers and guidelines for booking them, check online at humanitiesnebraska.org (Speakers section) or contact Humanities Nebraska at 215 Centennial Mall South, Suite 330, Lincoln, NE 68508; 402-474-2131 or info@humanitiesnebraska.org.

UNK Theatre presents ‘The H

aunting of Hill House’

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney students take center stage during this week’s production of “The Haunting of Hill House.”

They comprise the entire cast and design team, with senior Britney Kouma of Columbus directing the show.

Cast members from Central Nebraska include Bri Linden of Cairo, Spirit of Hill House; Lainey Schmeits of Kearney, Mrs. Dudley; and Steven Boldt of Riverdale, Luke Sanderson. Area crew members include Danny Grimm of Amherst, stage manager; Ciri Dittmer of Central City, costume co-designer; snf Taury Himmerich of Kearney, lighting designer.

Based on the novel by Shirley Jackson, “The Haunting of Hill House” follows a group of “psychically receptive” strangers brought together in Hill House, a brooding mansion known as a place of evil. Led by the learned Dr. Montague, the visitors have come to probe the secrets of the old house and draw forth the mysterious powers it allegedly possesses – powers that brought madness and death to those who lived there in the past.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Studio Theatre, located in the basement of UNK’s Fine Arts Building. The production runs a little over two hours, including a 15-minute intermission.

General admission tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for non-UNK students and seniors; $7 per person for groups of 10 or more; and free for UNK students with a valid ID. The UNK Theatre Box Office is open from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour prior to each performance.

Because seating in the Studio Theatre is limited, advance reservations are strongly encouraged. For reservations, call 308-865-8417 or email boxoffice@unk.edu.

Merrick Arts Council to host Nebraska Brass

CENTRAL CITY — Kick off the Christmas season Sunday, Nov. 27, when the Nebraska Brass takes the stage in Central City.

The five-piece brass group of Nebraska musicians will perform holiday songs starting at 7 p.m. in the Central City Performing Arts Center, Edwin and Bernice Lock Theater in Central City. The concert is hosted by the Merrick Arts Council.

The Nebraska Brass has reached audiences in communities throughout the state since 1987, presenting a five-concert series each season in multiple cities. The ensemble performs a variety of literature and commissions new works for brass quintet, preserving and promoting this valuable art form. They have also released seven recordings.

The Nebraska Brass is comprised of musicians with a wealth of experience in both classical and commercial idioms. Members have performed with ensembles such as the Omaha Symphony Orchestra, Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra, Nebraska Jazz Orchestra, Dallas Symphony, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and Mannheim Steamroller. They have toured and performed throughout the United States, Europe, South America, Japan, Australia and the Caribbean.

In addition to their busy performing schedules, members are experienced as educators who are presently teaching in Nebraska and Iowa public schools and at Nebraska Wesleyan University and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Admission is included in MAC season tickets; single performance tickets at the door will be $15 for adults and $5 for students; Central City Public School students will be admitted at no charge.

This program is partially funded by Nebraska Arts Council.

For more information, email the arts council at macatthepac@gmail.com.

‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ opens Dec. 2

HASTINGS — The Hastings Community Theatre will open its 63rd season with “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” opens Dec. 2.

Get swept away to ancient Egypt as Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic musical hits the HCT stage. Joseph draws the ire of his 11 brothers when their father gifts Joseph a magnificent coat. Plotting revenge, the brothers sell Joseph into slavery. But this is only the beginning of his long journey that takes him from the deepest dungeons to the highest temples.

Joseph’s skill at interpreting dreams comes in handy when it gets him noticed by Pharaoh himself! This musical features such hits as “Any Dream Will Do,” and “Close Every Door.”

With multiple cast and crew members having been in “Joseph” before, this production feels like visiting an old friend. Veteran Hastings Community Theatre actor Dustin Valasquez stars as the titular role of Joseph and Rachel Mueller is reprising her role as Narrator, a reprise 12 years in the making. With an expansive cast and children’s chorus this show is sure to captivate audiences.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2-4 and Dec. 9-11, at the theater, 515 S. Fourth Ave. (inside Good Samaritan Village). Doors open 30 minutes prior to show time.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for students and seniors and go on sale Friday, Nov. 18; call 402-463-1500 or order online at www.hctheatre.org.

Performance added to Merryman schedule

KEARNEY — The season lineup at the Merryman Performing Arts Center in Kearney got a bit longer with the addition of “The Gospel Side of Dailey & Vincent!” set for Friday, Jan. 13.

As seen on RFD TV, Dailey & Vincent are Grand Ole Opry members, five-time Grammy-award winners individually, and three-time Grammy-award nominees collectively. Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent are a couple “of the most reputable and elite entertainers in American music; bluegrass, traditional country and gospel music.

Show time is 7 p.m. Tickets range from $35 to $44 (plus fees).

Other shows on the Merryman schedule include:

— “Sail On! A Tribute to the Beach Boys,” 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. Sail On plays all of the Beach Boys’ classic hits, plus some treasures from the band’s brilliant extended catalog, recreating the soundtrack to an Endless Summer completely live and in rich detail, with classic hits like “Surfin’ USA,” “Barbara Ann,” “California Girls,” and of course, “Sail On, Sailor.”

— “Paddington Bear: Paddington gets in a Jam!” 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 2. In this original comedy, Paddington goes next door to borrow a cup of sugar from his neighbor Mr. Curry, who is in a panic because he’s expecting a visit from his Great Aunt Matilda. And so, Paddington volunteers to help Mr. Curry with his to-do list before her imminent arrival. This is a general admission event, with special pricing for youth 16 and younger..

— “One Night In Memphis,” 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16. “One Night in Memphis” is the number one booked and critically acclaimed tribute to legendary Sun Records recording artists Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley. Over 90 minutes of authentic rockabilly, country, gospel and 1950’s rock and roll. Be a witness to and experience rock and roll royalty with the music and talent that has stood the test of time. There’s a whole lotta shakin’ going on!

— “Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles!” 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 14. “Hotel California” is the original tribute to the Eagles, whose catalog of songs is among the most iconic in Rock N’ Roll history! With masterful recreations of their hit songs like “Life in the Fast Lane,” “Take it Easy,” “Desperado” and of course, “Hotel California” and many more, they have touched the hearts of fans all over the world.

— Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone! 7 p.m. Friday, April 21. Universally regarded as one of rock and roll’s finest and most versatile entertainers, Peter Noone is second to none! Star of stage, screen and record, Noone’s performances are the stuff of legend, deftly delivering a broad palette of music, all gems that, through his voice, defined a generation with hit songs “I’m Henry the VII, I am” “I can Take or Leave Your Loving,” “Just a Little Bit Better” and more!

The Merryman Performing Arts Center is located at 225 W. 22nd St., in Kearney. For more information, check the website at merrymancenter.org

Gaming group to host Scrabble night

Scrabble Game Night is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Primrose Assisted Living, Capital Avenue and North Road.

The group usually meets the third Monday of each month in the Pub on the second floor at Primrose. All Scrabble players are welcome; bring a board if you have one. There is no registration required and there is no fee to play. Masks are required while in the building.

For more information, call La Vonne Catron at 308-382-2663.

This weekend at the Grand ...

“Black Adam” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre located, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods — and imprisoned just as quickly — Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

This film is rated PG-13; includes sequences of strong violence, intense action and strong language.

Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for children and seniors. For more information, call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.