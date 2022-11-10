Arts & Entertainment: Grand Island Music Series continues Sunday

The Grand Island Music Series will present it’s third concert on Sunday, Nov. 13, when Jackie Allen and Hans Sturm take the stage at College Park.

“Allen and Sturm: Bass Meets Voice” will start at 3 p.m.

Allen and Sturm met as students attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the early 1980s. Inspired by the voice/bass duos of Shelia Jordan and Arild Anderson, they began developing a duo repertoire of creative arrangements of standard jazz and popular tunes and original works. Over the past three decades the duo has released several recordings and appeared on five continents.

Single performance tickets are $15; season tickets (including seven more indoor concerts at College Park) are $75.

With a goal of providing a series of monthly concerts for the community and surrounding cities, the Grand Island Music Series presents a great variety of musical performances in a number of diverse styles. Next up is the Nebraska Brass at 7 p.m. Dec. 15. The ensemble features Dean Haist and Brad Obbink, trumpet; Ric Ricker, horn; Mark Mendell, trombone; and Bo Atlas, tuba.

For more information, call College Park at 308-850-3307 or email gims@artsincorporated.org

Bygone Book Club to focus on POW camps in Nebraska

“Nebraska POW Camps: A History of World War II Prisoners in the Heartland” by Melissa Amateis Marsh, will be the focus of the Bygone Book Club at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Grand Island Public Library.

Sue Clement will lead the discussion.

During World War II, thousands of Axis prisoners of war were held throughout Nebraska in base camps that included Fort Robinson, Camp Scottsbluff and Camp Atlanta. Many Nebraskans did not view the POWs as “evil Nazis.” To them, they were ordinary men and very human. And while their stay was not entirely free from conflict, many former captives returned to the Cornhusker State to begin new lives after the cessation of hostilities.

Drawing on first-person accounts from soldiers, former POWs and Nebraska residents, as well as archival research, Marsh delves into the neglected history of Nebraska’s POW camps.

Marsh was born and raised in Bridgeport and is a lifelong Nebraska resident. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in history from Chadron State College and an master of arts in history from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Marsh is an editorial assistant at UNL’s Center for Great Plains Studies in Lincoln. She is also a historical novelist and freelance writer.

The book club is a hosted by the Hall County Historical Society and the library. Note, the library is closed to the public on Saturdays. For more information, call 308-385-5333.

Voices of the Past to honor NRD’s 50th anniversary

The Hall County Historical Society will recognize the 50th anniversary of the Nebraska Natural Resources District at the Voices of the Past set for 2 p.m. Sunday Nov. 13, at Burlington Station, Sixth and Plum streets.

Marcia Lee, an information and education specialist with the Central Platte NRD, will present the program. She has been with CPNRD since 1999.

Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts have been protecting lives, protecting property and protecting the future since 1972. Learn how Central Platte NRD conserves, manages, enhances the water, soil, range, wildlife and forest resources in our area.

The program is free for HCHS members and $5 for others. Refreshments will follow.

For more information, contact Annette Davis at 308-226-2465.

Museum program to focus on Civil War veteran

CENTRAL CITY — The Merrick County Historical Museum will feature a Civil War veteran during a program set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.

Tracey Hefner will portray Elizabeth O. Gibson, who served as a nurse with the Union Army. Gibson hailed from Merrick County and Hefner will focus on her prominence in the area.

The program at the Merrick Foundation Venture Center, 1532 17th Ave., in Central City, will also honor veterans for their service. A brief business meeting will include updates on the new facility.

For more information, call the museum at 308-624-3367, or Bill Bolte at 390-3038.

GI Free hosts ‘The Amazing Chemistry Show

GI Free Church will host “The Amazing Chemistry Show,” at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the church, 2609 S. Blaine St.

Presented by Josh Denhart, “The Amazing Chemistry Show” is an “educationally entertaining stage production using fast-paced and engaging science experiments like explosions, colored foam, liquid nitrogen and glow-in-the-dark solutions to captivate kids and adults while sharing about the love God has for them.”

All children need to be accompanied by their parents or another responsible adult. There is no admission charge.

For more information on this free event, see gifree.org or contact the church at (308) 382-1898.

Celtic guitarist to perform in Aurora

AURORA — Celtic guitarist and storyteller Jerry Barlow is set to perform at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at the Alice M. Farr Library in Aurora.

Barlow’s repertoire of haunting airs, lively jigs and spirited reels will take you away from Nebraska to the forests of Ireland, the castles of Scotland and beyond. He is a virtuoso musician and a world-class storyteller. His repertoire is composed of a synthesis of traditional music from the British Isles and his own original Celtic-inspired compositions.

His music transports the listener across time and space on an imaginary journey to a rustic Irish fishing village or the misty Scottish Highlands or an enchanted English forest. In concert, Barlow brings the songs alive by sharing the history, legend and humor behind the music.

His expressive arrangements have been described as “music to soothe the soul, warm the heart, and lift the spirit.” Toe-tapping and sing-alongs are guaranteed. Step-dancing is optional.

There is no admission charge. For more information, call the library, 1603 L St., at 402-694-2272.

G.W. Frank Museum adds Sunday hours

KEARNEY — The G.W. Frank Museum of History and Culture is extending its public hours.

The museum is now open noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is free, with group tours offered at 1 and 3 p.m. each day.

Located in a Richardsonian Romanesque mansion on the west end of the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus, the Frank Museum is part house museum, part history museum and part cultural center. Built in 1890, the opulent home of land developers George and Phoebe Frank was among the first electrified houses in the American West. Its unique story as a once modern and stylish residence turned private clinic then tuberculosis hospital offers a window into Kearney’s past – its early rise and fall, and its rebirth as a center for health and education.

Exhibits, tours and programs explore the history and culture of central Nebraska and the developing West, from the Gilded Age to the present. Learn about the industrialists, factory workers and domestic servants who experienced Kearney’s rapid boom and bust. Find out what life was like for the doctors, nurses and thousands of patients at the Nebraska State Hospital for Tuberculosis. Or simply enjoy the rotating displays of one of the state’s largest collections of decorative glass and ceramics.

For more information, call 308-865-8284 or email frankmuseum@unk.edu.

This weekend at the Grand …

“Ticket to Paradise” will be held over this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

David (George Clooney) and Georgia (Julia Roberts), two divorced parents who can’t stand each other, head to Bali after their daughter, Lily, announces her plans to marry a local islander she just met while on holiday. They decide to put aside their differences and work together to stop the wedding, believing that doing so will keep Lily from making a dreadful mistake similar to their own.

This film is rated PG-13 for some strong language and brief suggestive material.

Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for children and seniors. For more information, call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.

