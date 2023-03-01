KEARNEY — University Theatre at Kearney and the UNK Dance Program are presenting the spring dance concert, “embodied,” Thursday, March 2, through Saturday, March 4, in the Miriam Drake Theatre on campus. All showtimes are 7:30 p.m.

Director of Dance Noelle Bohaty examines the kinesthetic way in which dance inhabits the sciences through movement in both commercial and concert dance in this evening-length performance. The concert features Mirim Kim as a collaborative pianist for dance faculty Leslie Abegglen’s piece, focusing on the distraction of technology. Two new works from Bohaty appear in the concert, as well as selected student choreography. Guest artist Vivian Kim of VisKosity Dance presents company repertory piece “ch.aos.”

Bohaty’s work “too [ ] to [ ]” examines the space between the ticking of a clock, while VisKosity’s “ch.aos” pounds the pulse of contemporary hip-hop vocabulary into our bones with electric currency. Student choreography showcases work by Elizabeth Anne, Chloe Bohaty, Allyson Fricke, Lucy Haarmann, Maria Klingelhoefer, Makenna Koehn, Stephen Johnson, Morgan Rutledge, Angel Qualset and Nicole Wojcik. The concert also presents the Solo Series for its seventh consecutive year.

The dance company consists of 25 performers, in collaboration with student, faculty and alumni designers. The evening features 11 pieces, running about two hours including intermission.

Area students taking part include dancers Kara Almquist, Casey Sorensen and Haley Wiemers, all of Grand Island, Taury Himmerich and Abigail Heins of Kearney, and Amana Faith Reed of Minden; choreographer/dancer Maria Klingelhoefer of Amherst; and crew members Lainey Schmeits of Grand Island, stage manager, and Taury Himmerich of Kearney, lighting designer.

General admission tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for youth ages 18 and younger, $5 per person for groups of 10 or more and free for UNK students with a valid ID. Tickets can be purchased from 12:30 to 5 p.m. weekdays at the UNK Theatre Box Office or one hour prior to each performance. For reservations, contact the box office at 308-865-8417 or boxoffice@unk.edu.

Kearney Symphony Orchestra presenting ‘Traveling the Americas’

KEARNEY — Kearney Symphony Orchestra will present its next concert, “Traveling the Americas,” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, in the University of Nebraska at Kearney Fine Arts Recital Hall.

The performance includes works by Leonard Bernstein, Libby Larsen, Astor Piazzolla, Arturo Márquez and Alexander Glazunov. Featured soloists are oboist Heidi Farrell, vocalist and UNK alumna Elizabeth Peters and UNK Concerto/Aria Competition winner Bailey Manhart of Central City, who plays the alto saxophone.

A pre-concert talk is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the Fine Arts Building, Room 243.

Tickets are $13 for adults, $10 for UNK faculty and staff, $5 for youths ages 11-18 and free for children 10 and younger and UNK students with a valid ID. They can be purchased 12:30 to 5 p.m. weekdays at the UNK Theatre Box Office and one hour prior to the performance. For reservations, contact the box office at 308-865-8417 or boxoffice@unk.edu.

Verdi’s ‘La Traviata’ coming to Ord theater

ORD — “La Traviata” is one of the most beloved theatrical works of all time, combining an exquisitely romantic story with gloriously memorable music that unfurls “one heart-stopping beautiful melody after another. “

The Golden Husk Theatre in Ord will host the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Opera production of “La Traviata” at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at 129 S. 16th St., in Ord.

“La Traviata” tells the story of the tragic love between the courtesan Violetta and the romantic Alfredo Germont. Played out against the hypocrisy of upper-class fashionable society, Alfredo and Violetta’s love threatens to shame his family. When his father directly appeals to Violetta to relinquish her one chance of happiness, Violetta submits in an act of heart wrenching self-sacrifice, making her one of opera’s most glorious heroines, a woman of boundless humanity and emotional depth.

UNL Opera’s touring production of “La Traviata” features projection design created by the university’s Emerging Media Arts Faculty. Staged by UNL Professor Suna Gunther, the opera will be accompanied by a chamber ensemble enhancing the intimacy of the story.

The opera will be sung in its original Italian, with English supertitles. The audience will understand every word and feel all the emotional heart tugging from this most iconic and romantic operas ever composed.

In May 2016, William Shomos, director of UNL Opera, began to realize one of his dreams: to tour opera through rural Nebraska. Generously supported by the James C. and Rhonda Seacrest Tour Nebraska Opera Fund, and empowered by cast and crew, UNL Opera toured a production of “The Marriage of Figaro” throughout the state. The successful tour became the first of a multi-year project to bring live opera to rural communities.

Along with Figaro, UNL Opera has performed in Friend, Ord, Wayne, Norfolk, Central City, Red Cloud and North Platte.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for youth and $45 for families, and are available at the Golden Husk, 308-730-8133; Ord Chamber of Commerce, 308-728-7875; or online at ShopOrd.com.

Learn more about the performance by visiting Facebook/@thegoldenhusk or The Golden Husk website at www.goldenhuskarts.org.

‘Happy Days’ opens March 10 at Minden Opera House

MINDEN — Following successful runs of “Sound of Music,” “Wizard of Oz” and “Grease,” the Minden Community Theatre isn’t stepping back with its 2023 production: “Happy Days: A New Musical,” set to open March 10.

“Happy Days: A New Musical” is based on the hit ABC TV show. Written by Garry Marshall (creator of the original series) with music and lyrics by Paul Williams, the musical contains all of the characters audiences came to know and love. Richie, Potsie, Ralph Malph and the unforgettable “king of cool” Arthur “The Fonz” Fonzarelli, as well as the Cunninghams (Howard, Marion and Joanie) are here to save Arnold’s from demolition.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 10-12, March 17-19 and March 24-26, at the Minden Opera House, 322 E. Fifth St.

Tickets for all seats are $18 and can be purchased at mindenoperahouse.com or by calling the office at 308-832-0588.

Historical Marker Equity Program focus of March 8 lecture

KEARNEY — “Make My Mark Upon the Plains: Historical Marker Equity in Nebraska,” presented by Autumn Langemeier, is set for noon Wednesday, March 8, at the Kearney Public Library, 2020 First Ave.

The program is part of the Brown Bag Lecture Series hosted by the University of Nebraska at Kearney Department of History.

Historical markers are some of the most well-loved features of Nebraska’s landscape. They highlight the stories of communities and individuals within Nebraska’s complex history. The Historical Marker Program has evolved since its founding in the 1950s. Historically, this program was seemingly closed off or unattainable for many in the state.

The Historical Marker Equity Program is a new program that was developed to offer improved access for underrepresented communities and fields of Nebraska history. Langemeier will discuss the history of Nebraska’s Historical Marker Program, the new Historical Marker Equity Program, and why historical markers matter not only to Nebraskans as individuals but also to the citizens of Nebraska as a whole.

Langemeier is a two-time graduate of UNK with a Bachelor of Arts in history and psychology with a minor in women’s and gender studies and a Master of Arts in history. She began her current work at History Nebraska in December 2021 as coordinator of the new Historical Marker Equity Program.

For more information, contact Nathan Tye, assistant history professor, at 308-865-8860 or tyen@unk.edu

This weekend at the Grand ...

“80 For Brady” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The movie is inspired by the true story of four best friends and New England Patriots fans who take a life-changing trip to Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play, and the chaos that ensues as they navigate the wilds of the biggest sporting event in the country.

This filkm is rated PG-13 for brief strong language, some drug content and some suggestive references.

Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for children and seniors. For more information call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.