“Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles” includes songs from “Abbey Road” and the “Rooftop Concert LIVE,” in addition to all your favorites hits. And it's coming to Grand Island.

Show time is 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the Heartland Events Center. Doors open at 6:30.

This “mind blowing performance takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is the next best thing to seeing the Beatles. Experience the worlds’ most iconic band and get back to where you once belonged with ‘Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles.’

“Together longer than The Beatles, ‘Rain’ has mastered every song, gesture and nuance of the legendary foursome, delivering a totally live, note-for-note performance that’s as infectious as it is transporting. Let RAIN take you back with all of the greatest hits along with all of your other Beatles favorites! This adoring tribute will take you back to a time when all you needed was love, and a little help from your friends!”

Tickets range from $35 to $65 (plus fees) and are available at the HEC box office or online at etix.com