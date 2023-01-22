Grand Island author’s new book helps you find time to read

Grand Island author R.J. Post has released his second book, “Tasmanian Tigers, True Love and Other Elusive Things – 5-10-20 Minutes to Read,” designed especially for time-strapped readers.

“When I was visiting with people at the Nebraska Writers Guild’s booth at the Nebraska State Fair, a particular theme came up over and over again,” Post said in a news release. “Many people enjoy reading but have trouble finding the time in today’s fast-paced world.”

“Tasmanian Tigers, True Love and Other Elusive Things” was designed especially for those readers. Its 15 stories are arranged in five-, 10- and 20-minute lengths.

A news release describes the tales as fun and quirky.

“There’s no having to set the book down in the middle of a chapter when your lunch break is over or it’s time to make dinner,” Post said. “You choose a story that fits the amount of time you have to read – right now. Because each story is self-contained, there’s no rereading the last few paragraphs to pick up the threads of a story when you sit down again.”

But what about that title? What is a Tasmanian tiger, anyway?

“The thylacine, or Tasmanian tiger, wasn’t really a tiger at all but a carnivorous marsupial. It had a shape like a dog and stripes like a tiger but wasn’t related to either one,” Post said. “Supposedly, the last one died in an Australian zoo in 1936, but people keep spotting them here and there.”

Suppose, for instance, that a Tasmanian tiger turns up on a college campus and goes for a romp. Or suppose that beautiful stranger at the bus stop is more than she seems. Or that a pair of secondhand shoes takes on a life of its own. You’re beginning to catch the quirky nature of Post’s storytelling.

“Many of the stories in the book are like that,” he said. “They begin with a premise that’s a little out of the ordinary and take off from there.”

Like his first book, “Lion Taming, Dating and Other Dangerous Endeavors,” this new book includes a variety of genres.

“Many of them have a touch of ‘The Twilight Zone’ or what I call ‘cozy paranormal’ – ghosts, giant frogs, UFOs,” he said. “A little out of this world but nothing gory.”

In one story, all the dialogue is in the form of palindromes. There are a few mysteries, some nostalgic childhood memories and several stories with romantic elements.

“I wind up the book with my take on a beach romance, which is a popular subgenre,” Post said.

Nearly all have twist endings of the sort O. Henry popularized in his short stories.

Post comes by his writing chops honestly. He worked as a newspaper reporter, editor and manager for 31 years, including 23 years at the Grand Island Independent, rising to the rank of assistant managing editor. For the past five years, he has worked as a copywriter for IdeaBank Marketing in Hastings.

“Tasmanian Tigers, True Love and Other Elusive Things – 5-10-20 Minutes to Read” is available in print and e-book on Amazon, along with Post’s first book.

The paperback is priced at $8.99.

Post can be found on Facebook and YouTube under “R.J. Post, author.” For more information, go to rjpostauthor.com or email rjpostauthor@gmail.com.

The book trailer may be viewed at youtu.be/S9y9gDeVbeo.