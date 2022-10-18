 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Imagination Bacon offers good food for a good cause

The Heartland United Way is hosting its seventh annual Imagination Bacon-Bacon & Brews for Books fundraising event from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday. Funds raised from Imagination Bacon will go toward the Imagination Library Program, which provides free books every month in the mail to enrolled children ages 0-5 in Hall, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick Counties.

Imagination Bacon will be held in the Heartland Events Center at Fonner Park where there will be live and silent auctions as well as live entertainment by Blackberry Winter. Every ticket holder will receive samplings of savory bacon bites and unique craft beers, and a tasting glass.

Tickets are on sale now through the event day for $30 per person. Tickets can be purchased in-person at the Heartland United Way at 1441 N. Webb Road, over the phone at 308-382-2675, online at HeartlandUnitedWay.org, Imagination Bacon on Facebook, or purchased at the door.

Heartland United Way’s Imagination Library Program serves about 3,000 local children.

For questions or more information, please call the Heartland United Way at 308-382-2675.

