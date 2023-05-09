Registration has opened for free all-ages summer reading programs at the Grand Island Public Library.

The theme is “All Together Now.”

Once again the library is partnering with Beanstack to enable participants to track their reading minutes online. There are separate reading challenges for kids, teens, and adults and they can start logging minutes on May 23. Earn digital badges for reaching milestones that act as virtual raffle tickets for a big prize at the end of the summer. Sign up at gilibrary.beanstack.org. Logging ends at 11:59 p.m. July 31.

Kids’ programs kick off at the at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 25, with a “Kindness Carnival.” Kids ages 3 and older and their families can enjoy a variety of games and activities centered around a theme of fun and togetherness. No registration is required.

Teen programs kick off with an after-hours party set for 7:45 p.m. Monday, June 5, at the library. The library closes and doors lock at 8, but teens ages 11-18 can enjoy laser tag, food and more until 9:30 p.m.. No registration is required.

Regular summer library programs for kids, teens and adults begin May 30 and run through the end of July.

Mega Mondays at 10:30 a.m. are free all-ages programs with different guest performers and presenters every week. Professional clown and entertainer Toby KID will present “Friendship Adventures” on June 5; and folks from Crane River Theater’s Page to Stage Program will present excerpts from their summer show “SpongeBob: The Musical” on June 12. A full calendar of presenters is available at gilibrary.org. Registration is required for certain programs.

Summer Reading Camp is an eight-session reading enrichment program for kids who have just finished kindergarten through fifth grade, and will meet at 2 p.m. Mondays. Readers will participate in a fun and educational activity and practice reading with library volunteers in peer groups. Sign up online at grandisland.evanced.info/signup or in-person at the Library by June 5.

Additional kids’ programs during the week do not require registration and include storytimes, a quiet chapter book read-aloud, baby/toddler lapsit, and educational programs.

Teen programs include anime club, Makerspace crafts, and an end-of-summer party. Some teen programs require registration.

Adult programs include book clubs, Makerspace “crafternoons,” educational presentations, and author visits.

For more information on the library’s summer programs, visit the library’s website at gilibrary.org or call Laura Fentress, youth and family services librarian (children’s programs), Erica Rogers, technology and teen librarian (teen programs), or Shaun Klee, reference and collection services librarian (adult programs) at 308-385-5333.

Daycares and other large groups are asked to call ahead at least 48 hours in advance of attending any summer program.

Due to printing deadlines and errors, there may be discrepancies between printed library materials and what is posted online. Patrons are encouraged to call the library at 308-385-5333 or visit gilbrary.org (click on “Events” to view the calendar) to confirm event details.

The Grand Island Public Library serves both residents of the City of Grand Island and Hall County. Anyone who lives in or owns property anywhere within Hall County may apply for a library card at no cost. Keep up to date with all library happenings online at gilibrary.org, Facebook, and Instagram.

Access your library account, search the catalog and discover digital collections at gilibrary.tlcdelivers.com.

Located at 1124 W. Second St., the Grand Island Public Library is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.