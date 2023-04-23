National Library week is April 23-29 and the theme is “There’s More to the Story.”

What a fitting theme because at a library there is always more to the story. People are always saying, “I didn’t know your library did that” or “I didn’t know you are fine free.” We are still getting the word out if you live in Hall County you can get your card for free.

There’s really so much more to the story of libraries. National Library Week is a fitting time to come check us out. All you need to do is come on down. You can ask for a tour of the library, or even the makerspace. You can set up a “Book a Librarian” so that you can bring your device in and learn how to use OverDrive (Libby) and Hoopla to read ebooks and listen to audiobooks. We even have Tumblebooks for kids.

Maybe you have wanted to learn about your family history and have heard that we have the Roberta Lawrey Heritage Room? You can come in and use Ancestry and MyHeritage Library Edition databases, microfilm, local and Nebraska history, and more. Our library is a FamilySearch Affiliated Library so we have privileges to limited-access FamilySearch record sets. Genealogy always offers more to add to your own story.

Perhaps you have wanted to improve your garden? Well, it just so happens the library is in its second year of the seed garden. An annual plant and seed exchange is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6. The seed garden has been a big hit with everyone.

Imagine coming in and finding some beautiful books about gardening and then getting some free seeds from the seed cabinet in the Reference Help Desk Area. Here are a few great titles: “The New Gardener’s Handbook: Grow a Beautiful and Bountiful Garden” by Daryl Beyers; “Vertical Vegetables and Fruit: Creative Gardening Techniques for Growing Up in Small Spaces” by Rhonda Massingham Hart; and “The Ultimate Flower Gardener’s Guide” by Jenny Rose Carey. I love the “DIY Guide to: Ponds, Fountains, Rain Gardens, and Water Features” by Kathleen Fisher.

There are many great resources available for all ages in the community. You can see that libraries play a crucial role in the economic life of our community by providing Internet, wi-fi, scanners, printers and technology access. Patrons can look for jobs. The library has a Job Board posted. We are a great place for students/patrons offering study rooms, materials, Interlibrary Loan access from other libraries for a small fee, and we have Tutor.com that provides a free tutor every day from 3 to 10 p.ml

The library also offers many amazing cultural opportunities such as its art exhibits. We currently have “Crossing the Line” from UNK in our library art alcove that showcases the work of artists displaced by turbulent historical events, including the current Russian-Ukrainian conflict. It’s amazing!

The library will offer a special week of activities for National Library Week. Please do follow the library’s social media pages, Facebook@gilibrary, and Instagram@grandislandlibrary, and use the hashtag #National Library Week to take part. Throughout the week, the library will offer a fun trivia contest on our social media. Popular books will be summarized using emojis and people can guess the titles for a chance to win a prize.

The library will have some special activities such as Right to Read Day on Monday; Staff Appreciation Day is set for Tuesday; National Library Outreach Day is Wednesday; Take Action for Libraries Day is Thursday, and we will celebrate our library volunteers, and Patron Appreciation Day is set for Friday.

AARP just finished up helping hundreds with their income taxes! We have the Abbott House food pantry area in the foyer. We had hundreds attend the Bear Fair. Yes, there’s definitely “More to our Library Story!” Stop in and check us out, visit our website www.gilibrary.org or call 308-385-5333 to learn more.