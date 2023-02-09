The second half of the Grand Island Concert Association season debuts with Broadway performers Gary Mauer and Elizabeth Southard on the Grand Island Senior High Auditorium stage at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13.

Mauer has starred on Broadway and in national tours as the Phantom in “The Phantom of the Opera” as well as the romantic leading role of Raoul. He also performed in Broadway’s “Les Misérables” and as featured soloist in the world tour of “The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber.”

He will be joined by his wife, Southard, who portrayed Christine in “The Phantom of the Opera” on Broadway and in national tours. They will perform familiar songs from several favorite Broadway shows such as “Les Misérables,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “The Music Man,” “West Side Story,” “Annie Get Your Gun,” “Gypsy” and “South Pacific.”

Pianist Sue Anderson will accompany the duo.

The concert replaces the previously scheduled Jeremy Stolle performance, which would have been similar in content.

Remaining programs in the concert association’s season include:

• Frisson, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23; America’s hottest new classical group from New York City.

• Copper Street Brass, 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30, brings a fresh perspective by fusing brass instruments with keyboard, percussion, guitars and electronic instruments.

Single performance tickets at the door are $30. More information is available at giconcerts.org or by calling Vince Boudreau at 308-379-7612.

Area concert associations have a reciprocity agreement with the Grand Island Concert Association so members who wish to attend Grand Island concerts may do so for a small fee. Members may attend concerts in Columbus, Cozad, Fairbury, Holdrege, Kearney, Norfolk and North Platte.