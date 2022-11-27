Christmas trees & Christmas lights: Area museums, communities decked out for the holidays

Christmas trees. Christmas lights. Christmas displays.

They are a big part of what makes the holidays a special time. And area museums and communities — and people who just want to recreate favorite holiday memories — are stepping up to do their part to make the holidays special.

Stuhr Museum in Grand Island, Hastings Museum and the Plainsman in Aurora are all hosting month-long exhibits featuring scores of trees decorated by groups and organizations in their communities. Trails and Rails Museum in Kearney will feature a nine-day Christmas Tree Walk, where visitors can vote for their favorite trees.

About an hour northwest of Grand Island, the small town of Comstock took advantage of the empty buildings and lots that are all too common in rural areas, and turned them into a Christmas Village, featuring 18 blocks of lights, inflatables, Santas and more. Now in its fifth year, the Christmas lights in Comstock will be lit nightly through New Year’s Eve.

A little closer to home, northeast of Grand Island between Chapman and Worms, a holiday light display first installed in 2017 features holiday decor and lights from the collections of Roger Luebbe, LeRoy Seim, Robyn Seim and John Seim, as well as the Grand Island Regional Airport. It will remain on display nightly through Jan. 1.

Fantasy of Trees, Stuhr Museum

A Christmas tradition that has spanned more than 30 years, the Fantasy of Trees display is one of the museum’s signature events.

From artistic trees to old-fashioned trees to pop culture and humorously decorated trees, Fantasy of Trees is full of endless variety and holiday decorative spirit.

Dozens of trees have been created by youth groups, civic organizations, businesses, social clubs and more. They will be competing for prizes in several categories, including: Most creative, most traditional, best tree skirt, best hand-made ornaments, best use of recycled items, best tree topper, best represents organization, best in pop culture, most unexpected, wow!, very funny, brings a smile, is it a tree?, fit for a museum, judge’s choice, people’s choice and best overall.

Fantasy of Trees opened Friday, will remain on display through Jan. 3 and can be viewed during regular museum hours. Regular admission fees apply.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission for nonmembers is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors and veterans and $12 for children age 5 to 12; children 4 and younger are admitted free.

The museum is closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. It closes at 3 p.m. Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

For more information about this exhibit, call (308) 385-5316 or check online at at stuhrmuseum.org

Festival of Trees, Hastings Museum

HASTINGS — Hastings Museum’s Festival of Trees has been part of the museum’s holiday offerings for 40 years. This program allows local non-profit youth and adult clubs to showcase what their organization is all about by decorating a Christmas tree.

More than 50 groups take part every year.

New this year are wreaths, added by request for organizations that wanted to participate but didn’t feel they could decorate a large tree.

Festival of Trees will remain on display through Dec. 31 and may be viewed during regular museum hours. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. The museum is closed Mondays, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Admission (museum only) is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors age 60 and older, and $6 for children.

For more information, call 402-461-4692 or check online at www.hastingsmuseum.org.

Winter Wonderland of Trees, Plainsman Museum

AURORA — The Winter Wonderland of Trees has been a staple at the Plainsman Museum for more than 45 years.

“This isn’t a competition,” Plainsman Museum Executive Director Tina Larson told The Independent in a 2021 interview. “This is basically organizations and individuals, clubs, coming and putting up a tree to show a seasonal support for the museum and to give people a good experience.”

Each year about 25 Christmas trees of various themes pop up all throughout the museum’s main building. Offerings include decorated trees from youth groups, churches, clubs and other organizations.

Larson said special exhibits embody the museum’s mission: to support and stay involved in the community.

A new feature this year is a special area set up in the museum’s rotunda. With period furniture, a Victrola and classic holiday decorations, people are invited to come in and take family photos, etc.

Larson said the museum tries to patronize businesses throughout Hamilton County. To tie in the partnership, a special treat is available with museum admission, Larson said.

“You’ll be able to take something off the coupon tree … merchants in the area of Aurora, we’re going to have coupons for 25%, 20% or 10% off a regular priced item. So if you purchase admission to the museum, on your way out, you get to pick a coupon and just open it up and see what it is just to try to create a thread between ourselves to the merchants in town.”

Participating in Winter Wonderland of Trees does not cost organizations anything, Larson said. “Christmas trees make things magical and different. You’re touching a different group of people every time that you try to do something different.”

Winter Wonderland of Trees is on display through Dec. 31 at the museum, 210 16th St. Hours area 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors 60 and older and $4 for students age 5-17. For more information, call 402-694-6531 or check online www.plainsmanmuseum.org.

Christmas Tree Walk, Trails and Rails Museum

KEARNEY — The Trails and Rails Museum in Kearney, operated by the Buffalo County Historical Society, will host its 35th annual Christmas Tree Walk, starting Saturday, Dec. 3.

The annual walk designed as a fundraiser for the museum, will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. daily Dec. 3 through Dec. 11 in the new west wing of the Family History Center.

Visitors can check out dozens of trees and vote for their favorites.

Part of the event this year is a silent auction featuring mini trees and wreaths decorated by people in the community.

For more information about the museum, 710 W. 11th St., in Kearney, call 308-234-3041.

Christmas Light Display, Worms

WORMS — Now in its sixth year, a Christmas lights display between Chapman and Worms is continuing to attract hundreds of visitors from all over Central Nebraska.

The display originated with John Seim, who with help of family and friends, installed more than 60,000 lights and a “cast of festive characters and features like toy soldiers, Santa and reindeer, elves, a carousel, trains, stars and more.”

“Growing up, depending on the year with agriculture, Christmases could be a bit leaner. A tradition was always going to see the Christmas lights. The lights were always a little spark of hope,” Seim told The Independent in 2018, the second year for the display.

He wanted to bring that hope to others through a huge light display at his parents’ rural home between Chapman and Worms.

Some pieces set up on the family farm might look a bit familiar. Several were created by Roger Luebbe of Grand Island, who had a light display at his home for years before he gave it to Central Nebraska Regional Airport.

There, the exhibit was set up during the holidays until the area that had been used to display the lights became the site for the new airport terminal. The lights got put in storage until Seim inquired about them.

Even though it takes time to set up the lights and costs a few hundred dollars more in electricity bills, the family wants to be able to share their joy of the season with others. That is the reason for the display.

The lights display at 1467 Fourth Road, Chapman, will be turned on from 6 to 10 p.m. daily through Jan. 1; turn your car radios for 107.1 FM while driving through the exhibit. Santa will be on hand to visit with kids from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. There is no admission charge.

For more information, check out the Worms Christmas Lights Display page on Facebook.

Christmas Village, Comstock

COMSTOCK — Once home to 40 legitimate businesses and a state football championship in 1941, Comstock’s empty lots and old buildings are now ideal for decorating with Christmas lights. 18 blocks long, 100 wreathes, 50 Santas, 50 snowmen, 245 inflatables (3 to 18 feet tall), trees, old buildings, and old vehicles — whatever gets in the way gets decorated.

Five years ago, Comstock’s Christmas Time project started with one house decorated at Thanksgiving. The next day, an inflatable Santa and reindeer showed up anonymously at the post office. Over the next 30 days, $3,000 worth of new lights and inflatables showed up anonymously. It now takes about a dozen volunteers to get the lights on by Thanksgiving.

The town is set up in scenes: Shrek’s House, Snowman Land, Grinchville, Minionville, Mickey Mouse Club, Bed Rock, Summer Fun, Old West, North Pole Fire District, South Pole Penguin Park, Dog Pound, Reindeer Pasture (eight reindeer and oen moose), Police Escort, The Woods and of course Santa’s Work Shop, and the North Pole, with an animated Santa and a 100-year-old sleigh.

New this year is a full line-up of inflatables on the baseball field!

Christmas Time lights in Comstock will light up from dark until 11 p.m. through New Year’s Eve evening. Inflatables will rest during adverse winds and weather. Call 308-370-1023 when in doubt.