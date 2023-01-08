Columbus Theater restoration plans in the works

COLUMBUS — The stage of the Columbus Theater has stood empty for more than 30 years. Now, just a few years shy of its 100th anniversary, there's hope for its return.

Columbus In Action President Scott Mueller said the group recently acquired the rights to begin some restorative work on the property after a lot of ownership paperwork following the passing of Gordon "Mac" Hull, who bought the property years ago and put it in the name of the Platte Valley Playhouse Foundation.

The Columbus Theater opened Dec. 26, 1926, with a double feature of silent films "The Family Upstairs" and "Raggedy Rose."

On Dec. 13, 1992, it was closed after a final showing of "Dr. Giggles."

Columbus In Action seeks to bring it back to life and give the community new options for entertainment in the historic building.

"Overall, our mission is to develop activities and buildings to support quality of life in the community, develop activities for families, individuals and visitors to the community to improve their experience in Columbus," Mueller said.

The theater originally featured two seating tiers, one on the ground level and a balcony, for live performances and movies. According to a 1986 article in the Columbus Telegram, the balcony was enclosed in 1979 to make it a second theater space. It will be converted back into a balcony, Mueller said.

"Our current plan is to restore the balcony back in place,” Mueller said. “When it’s fully functional it (the theater) can seat 700 people. Part of our planning process is to see if it can be used as a playhouse-type theater as well as an area for concerts, movies, things for more of an auditorium setting.”

Columbus In Action is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Its goal is to begin demolition of the interior and begin developing a plan for restoration and long-term use of the building, Mueller said.

It announced a cleanup day Jan. 21, which is being organized by Amy Williams of Valencia Salon and Spa. Signups were filled in less than a day.

"It’s a staple for downtown, the building is stately with the façade of it. When I look at things like that, I see them restored," Williams said.

Williams added that she's no stranger to this kind of project. She's restored the house in which she now lives, which had raccoons when she first started. This project, she noted, has been hers and Mueller's from the beginning.

"This is all Scott and I. From finding people to grant writers, Scott and I have done all the footwork. It’s about the community and what this will mean to the community," Williams said.

Now the heavy lifting begins, starting with cleanup.

"There will be several other opportunities to help, we just need to start somewhere. It’s not going to be glamorous, it’s pure picking up stuff in buckets and putting it in a dumpster," Williams said.

Overall, Mueller said, the timeline depends on how much money the group can raise. If it's fully funded and they don't hit any snags, he said, the project could take a year and a half. Realistically, it's hard to predict.

"It kind of looks challenging at first. Some areas need a lot of support, some are like a walk back in time," Mueller said. "While some expenses will be to fix the damage, most can be geared toward restoration of the building."