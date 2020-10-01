Concert announcement: Kearney Symphony Orchestra performing outdoor concert

KEARNEY — More than 30 years have passed since Kearney Symphony Orchestra last performed an outdoor concert.

Things are about to change.

The orchestra comprises University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty and students, as well as instrumentalists from communities across the region, and will present “The Great Outdoors” at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, on the lawn outside the G.W. Frank Museum of History and Culture on the UNK campus.

The two-hour concert, which is free and open to the public, features a number of pieces that will be familiar to attendees, as well as a special appearance by members of UNK’s dance program.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to gift the Kearney community with this concert of outstanding orchestral music that is sure to entertain audience members of all ages,” said UNK music professor Tim Farrell, president of the Kearney Symphony Orchestra Board.

The season-opening concert showcases different sections of the orchestra through works by Percy Grainger, Claude Debussy, Charles Gounod, Bela Bartok and Camille Saint-Saens. Guest pianists are Nathan Buckner of UNK and Brooks Hafey of Chadron State College, with narration by Crane River Theater’s Steve Barth.