Toasted Ponies concert set for Tuesday

The Toasted Ponies will bring their repertoire of traditional and bluegrass music to the stage at College Park on Tuesday, April 25.

Presented as part of the Grand Island Music Series, show time is 7 p.m.

These musicians are seasoned professionals who love playing their music and it shows. They will play everyone’s bluegrass favorites along with a fun mix of Cajun, western swing, gospel and Celtic tunes just to keep things interesting. Just try seeing the Ponies’ show without tapping your toes — it can’t be done!

Tickets are $15; to inquire about season tickets or for more information, call College Park at 308-850-3307 or email gims@artsincorporated.org

‘The Whale’ opens Thursday on HC stage

HASTINGS — On the outskirts of Mormon Country, Idaho, a 600-pound recluse hides away in his apartment and slowly eats himself to death. Desperate to reconnect with his long-estranged daughter, he reaches out to her, only to find a viciously sharp-tongued and wildly unhappy teen.

Big-hearted and fiercely funny, “The Whale,” presented by Hastings College Theatre, tells the story of a man’s last chance at redemption, and of finding beauty in the most unexpected places.

“The Whale,” by Samuel D. Hunter, is showing at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 20-22, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23, in Scott Studio Theater. Note: This production contains mature language and themes.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for seniors and non-Hastings College students, and can be reserved by emailing tickets@hastings.edu. Performances are free to Hastings College students, employees, Crimson Connection members and Bronco Stampede pass holders.

Doors open 30 minutes before each performance. An opening night reception will follow the Thursday, April 20 performance.

Merryman hosts astronomer Phil Plait

KEARNEY — What would it be like to sail above Saturn’s rings, watch an eclipse from the Moon or stare in awe as sunset brings a million brilliant stars to the sky of a planet in a star cluster?

Astronomer and renowned science communicator Phil Plait will take you to these distant worlds during an upcoming appearance in Kearney.

He’ll speak at 7 p.m. Monday, April 24, at the Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St., and sign copies of his new book, “Under Alien Skies: A Sightseer’s Guide to the Universe.” The event is sponsored by the University of Nebraska at Kearney chapter of Sigma Xi, The Scientific Research Honor Society and the UNK College of Arts and Sciences. It’s free and open to the public.

Plait has given talks about science and pseudoscience at venues across the U.S. and internationally, including the Kennedy Space Center, Dryden Flight Research Center, Space Telescope Science Institute and Hayden Planetarium. He uses images, audio and video clips in entertaining and informative multimedia presentations packed with humor and backed by solid science.

HN speaker takes a look at ‘All That Jazz’

KEARNEY — The Museum of Nebraska Art will present “All That Jazz," with Humanities Nebraska speaker Randall Snyder, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at the Merryman Performing Arts Center in Kearney.

In honor of Jazz Appreciation Month, MONA celebrates with a presentation by Snyder, an accomplished composer, jazz musician and collegiate professor.

During his program, “And All That Jazz,” Snyder takes the audience on a musical journey through the development of American jazz from the late 19th century to the present with special emphasis on its African American origins and the stylistic idioms of individual performers. Incorporated into his program are images, historic recordings, and live demonstrations.

Also on view at the Merryman, is MONA’s ARTreach exhibition “On the Beat: John Philip Falter’s Jazz from Life,” featuring portraits of American jazz musicians.

UNK Wind Ensemble embarking on annual spring tour

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney Wind Ensemble will present concerts in five western Nebraska communities during its upcoming spring tour.

Ahead of the spring tour, the Wind Ensemble and UNK Symphonic Band will present a free public concert 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at the Fine Arts Recital Hall on campus.

Performances are scheduled for North Platte High School and Bridgeport Public Schools on April 27; and Mitchell, Hemingford and Alliance on April 28. The Alliance concert, which starts at 7 p.m. at the high school is open to the public at no charge.