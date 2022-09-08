Fall off to a busy start in Central Nebraska

With the school year in full swing and the Nebraska State Fair just a memory, fall activities are taking over the calendar, starting with a busy weekend in Central Nebraska.

Community festivals include Heritage Day in Henderson and the annual Polish Festival in Ashton. History —and the harvest — are front and center at Stuhr Museum. More history will be on display when the G.I. Modelers host “Warbirds & Classics Over the Platte,” a radio controlled aircraft event. The Hall County Historical Society and the Merrick County Historical Museum both have programs set for Sunday, and the Bygone Book Club meets Saturday at the Grand Island Public Library.

Leading up to Patriot Day on Sunday, the Alda Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual fundraiser, and a motorcycle show in St. Paul will sport a patriotic theme. Both events are Saturday.

But first up is something much more serious: The Walk to End Alzheimer’s set for Saturday at Suck’s Lake.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Suck’s Lake

The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Grand Island residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Suck’s Lake, 809 S. Harrison.

During the walk, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease.

The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

Participants can choose to start a team, join a team or walk as an individual during the annual fundraiser. Registration is free, but participants are encouraged to raise funds to support the Alzheimer’s Association.

Registration opens at 8 a.m., an opening ceremony is set for 8:45 and the walk immediately follows.

Offered worldwide, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Walks are also planned for Sept. 17 at Yanney Park in Kearney and Sept. 24 at Libs Park in Hastings;

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/walk.

To inquire about volunteer opportunities, email Cassie Larreau at cjlarreau-bailey@alz.org.

Heritage Day in Henderson

HENDERSON — Take a step back in time at the annual Heritage Day set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park.

Enjoy a wide array of ethnic foods, demonstrations and activities for young and old alike. Old-fashioned laundry day, corn shelling, hands-on rope making, butter making and glass etching are all interactive activities for everyone to give a try. Other handwork demonstrations include quilting, crocheting, embroidery, knitting and rug weaving.

There is no admission charge on Heritage Day with the entire park open for viewing. Live traditional gospel music and self-composed songs will be performed by Dave Ehly in the country church from 10 to 11:30 a.m. For old-fashioned live pump organ music, head over to the farmhouse during the morning. The Heartland fourth-grade class will be conducting country school from 9:30 to 11 a.m., complete with chalkboard lessons, vintage kids’ games and a flag ceremony.

Ethnic foods available will be zwieback, New Year’s cookies, raisin shnetya, sour cream cookies, apple prieshka, bologna, cheese and ham sandwiches. Traditional waffles and white cream sauce will be freshly cooked onsite and available for purchase. To top it all off, visit the East Side Cafe and have a root beer float!

Virgil Penner will host an art show featuring his original works of art including acrylic paintings and pen and ink drawings that will be for sale. Included in his collection are pen and ink drawings of all of the Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park’s buildings.

If you are interested in genealogy, the General Store will be open and visitors can view the Heritage Park’s entire collection of genealogies and gift shop items. Volunteers will be on hand for assistance using the GRANDMA Genealogy computer program.

Golf carts will be available for those needing help getting around the Heritage Park. The park is located 1½ miles south of the Henderson I-80 Exit #342 on spur 93A.

For more information contact Suzanne at 402-723-4252.

Harvest Fair at Stuhr Museum

Stuhr Museum will host its annual agricultural fair Saturday and Sunday in Railroad Town.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, the residents of Railroad Town will be showing off their best work — produce, flowers, tinsmithing, woodworking, needlework, knitting and oh so much more!

Also, 1890s-style carnival games will be available for the kids (and the young at heart) to play, along with other attractions, including the return of Professor Lysander B. Jones and his traveling medicine show.

Members of the public are also invited to enter items at the fair. The premium list for the fair and entry form are available on the museum’s website.

Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors and $12 for kids 6-12. For more information, call 308-385-5316 or check online at www.stuhrmuseum.org.

Polish Festival in Ashton

ASHTON — The 22nd annual Polish Festival, hosted by the Polish Heritage Center, is set for Sunday, Sept. 11.

The festival starts off with a memorial polka mass with Myron Osentowski at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Church. A traditional Polish feast follows, served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church hall.

Cost for the buffet is $12 for adults and $6 for children 5-11; children 4 and younger eat for free.

Afternoon events include music from the Urkowski orchestra from 1 to 4 p.m., a silent auction, grocery walk, baked goods including kolaches and paczki, and more.

For more information, contact the Heritage Center, 120 Howells Ave., at 308-738-2260.

Also this weekend ...

Alda Fireman Fundraiser, 10th annual, 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Community Center, Alda. A freewill donation dinner will feature hamburgers and hot dogs, baked beans, chips and dessert. Event also includes raffle drawings at 8 p.m. All proceeds benefit the fire department.

Patriotic Bike Show, hosted by Central Plains American Legion Riders Chapter 119 of St. Paul, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, St. Paul Civic Center; entry fee is $20 and trophies will be awarded. Admission is $5; Fritz Lee, 308-379-0294.

“Platte Valley Chronicles: Tales from Nebraska’s Pioneer Trails,” by Robert Manley, a Bygone Book Club discussion led by Mac Martin, 11 a.m. Saturday, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St.; 308-385-5333. (Note: The library is closed to the general public on Saturdays.)

“Warbirds & Classics Over the Platte,” a radio controlled aircraft event hosted by the Grand Island Modelers, Saturday and Sunday, Husker Highway and Alda Road, west of Grand Island. Registration, 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, opening ceremony at 11. Flying time “dawn to dusk.” Pilot fee is $20; no charge to come and watch; Steve Blayney, 308-380-7439, Clay Hagman, 308-380-4116; or Jay Haile, 402-694-9709; online at www.gimodelers.club/ or the Grand Island Modelers page on Facebook.

“So You Think Your Ancestors Came from Germany?” a Hall County Historical Society Voices from the Past program presented by Patricia Davis, 2 p.m., Burlington Station, Fifth and Plum streets. Free for members; $5 for nonmembers; Annette Davis, 308-226-2465.

“Researching the Mormon Trail in Nance, Merrick and Hamilton Counties,” presented by Bill Bolte and hosted by the Merrick County Historical Museum, 2 p.m. Sunday, Merrick Foundation Venture Center, 1532 17th Ave., Central City; Megan Sharp; 308-624-3367, or Bolte, 308-390-3038.