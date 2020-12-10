From hard news to fiction: Longtime Independent editor authors collection of short stories

Love can be treacherous, which explains the title of R.J. Post’s book, “Lion Taming, Dating and Other Dangerous Endeavors.”
When you get involved in a relationship, “you have to open yourself up to the possibility of a broken heart,” said the former longtime employee of The Independent.
Post has written a collection of 12 short stories, some of which deal with relationships.
The Grand Island resident has been married 33 years.
“So I’ve been dating the same person for a long time,” he said.
But they are parents of three daughters, which gives him insight into the dating scene.
It’s not always clear, Post said, “that two people who are spending time together are actually dating.”
One of the people might assume they’re on a date, which is news to the other.
That can lead to some confusion and hurt feelings, he said.
Some of the stories in the book are humorous.
One of the tales is “about a nun that drives a semi — in full habit, no less,” Post said.
The story was inspired by an experience at his alma mater, the now-defunct St. Mary of the Plains College in Dodge City, Kan.
“Late in its life, St. Mary of the Plains College established a relationship with a truck-driving school, which led to the college’s downfall, unfortunately,” he said.
The problems involved defaulted student loans.
“The Department of Education has no sense of humor,” Post said.
The book, which was published last month, is available via Amazon in both a Kindle edition and paperback.
Not all of the stories are funny.
One of the requirements of romantic fiction is that you must have a happy ending.
“A lot of my stories actually do not have happy endings,” he said.
One of the stories does include lion taming.
The first tale in the book, “The Safe List,” is about a man who develops a crush on a young woman who moves into an apartment below him.
The woman does not want to date him because he makes her feel safe.
“And safe guys are not what she’s into,” Post said.
One of the things that happens to the man during a date involves a lion.
Does the story have a happy ending?
“Not really for him,” he said.
Three or four tales feature twists similar to “The Twilight Zone.”
One story, “When the Calliope Music Fades,” is slightly supernatural. Readers will encounter time travel and teens who solve a mystery.
“Reggie and the Railsplitter” is about a man who finds a lucky penny. Those he meets that day are forced to be completely honest with him.
Post worked at The Independent for 23 years, finishing his stint as assistant managing editor. He now works at IdeaBank Marketing in Hastings.
Post, 56, started writing the book in May.
The process ended Nov. 22, he said, when “I hit ‘publish’ on both versions of the book.”
Not only did he write the book, but also he edited it and formatted it for both print and e-book. He also designed the cover. His daughter Kaeleigh helped with proofreading.
The book was published through Kindle Direct Publishing, which is Amazon’s e-book publishing unit.
Before writing the collection, Post had never read an e-book.
“Now I’ve written one, and I’ve got it on my phone. How’s that for progress?” he said.
Post wrote some short stories in high school, both for class assignments and for pleasure. But he hadn’t written any fiction since then.
“You don’t have a lot of free time when you’re working at a community newspaper,” he said.
Like many people, he found himself with free time during the pandemic. So, he returned to writing short stories.
One story is a spoof of hard-boiled detective tales. Another one, “Sweet Dreams Are Made of Cheese,” is a spy parody. Post tells the story using misheard song lyrics. He hopes readers will have fun figuring out the 27 real songs.
In another story, he included two endings. One of his daughters liked one ending. Another daughter liked the other.
He based another tale on memories of going camping with his dad.
One story, about a man returning to his old elementary school, includes romance, mystery and nostalgia.
Post had a good time writing the stories. He was sad to see the amusement park story end because he had enjoyed spending time with the characters.
According to Post’s biography on Amazon.com, “He enjoys used-book shops, vinyl records, marching bands and dysfunctional love songs.”
The biography also states he “gleefully toiled in newsrooms” for more than 30 years.
Post’s sense of humor has been described as dry and wry.
“It’s a little bit sarcastic,” he said. “It’s not your knee-slapping kind of humor, although my daughter Lauren did say that she laughed out loud many times when reading these stories as I was writing them. So I hope other people do, too.”
