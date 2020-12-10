From hard news to fiction: Longtime Independent editor authors collection of short stories

Love can be treacherous, which explains the title of R.J. Post’s book, “Lion Taming, Dating and Other Dangerous Endeavors.”

When you get involved in a relationship, “you have to open yourself up to the possibility of a broken heart,” said the former longtime employee of The Independent.

Post has written a collection of 12 short stories, some of which deal with relationships.

The Grand Island resident has been married 33 years.

“So I’ve been dating the same person for a long time,” he said.

But they are parents of three daughters, which gives him insight into the dating scene.

It’s not always clear, Post said, “that two people who are spending time together are actually dating.”

One of the people might assume they’re on a date, which is news to the other.

That can lead to some confusion and hurt feelings, he said.

Some of the stories in the book are humorous.

One of the tales is “about a nun that drives a semi — in full habit, no less,” Post said.