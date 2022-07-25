General manager named for Grand Island casino resort

Vince Fiala, currently the assistant general manager of the Elite Casino Resort in Larchwood, Iowa, has been named general manager of the gaming facility and resort that Elite is building in Grand Island.

Since 2014, Fiala has worked at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort in Larchwood, which is just east of Sioux Falls, S.D. He has been in the casino industry for 14 years and has more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality and finance industry.

Fiala, who grew up on a farm near Jackson, Minnesota, started work at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort as the accounting manager. After being named director of finance, he was again promoted in 2021 to assistant general manager.

His promotion to the Grand Island job was announced by Sharon Haselhoff, a regional vice president for Elite Casino Resorts and the general manager of the casino resort in Larchwood.

"It's always our goal to promote within the company whenever possible and it's especially special when you get to see someone you have been working with rise to the challenge and make it to the next level," Haselhoff said in a statement.

Fiala lives in Sioux Falls with his wife, Julie. They plan to move to Grand Island in October or November to take charge of the planned Grand Island Casino Resort. A temporary casino is expected to open at Fonner Park laster this year.

"I'm really looking forward to going down there -- meeting the people and becoming part of the community," Fiala said in an interview Monday. "That's the whole idea behind the resort, is we want to become part of the community and be good members of the community."

He has seen the horse races in Grand Island.

"My wife and I came down in March and we just loved Fonner Park, and we loved the races and we had a great time," he said. He's been back a couple of times with people from Elite Casino Resorts.

"I am delighted that a Midwesterner has been chosen to work with our employees and guests," Fonner CEO Chris Kotulak said in a statement. "That, coupled with several years of employment with Elite Casino Resorts and a deep understanding of the industry gives me immense confidence in Vince."

It was clear from the Fialas' visit to the races that "he likes horse racing and loved Fonner Park," Kotulak added.

Fiala said he's looking forward to the opportunity and meeting "everybody in the community. I think it'll be a good partnership. It's a sustainable business model, and this has worked well in the past for us. So I'm looking forward to it."

Fiala has a bachelor's degree from St. John's University and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Sioux Falls.

Fiala is 61. "I've been at this for a while," he said.

As the director of finance at Grand Falls, Fiala was responsible for the Finance, Cage, Count and Purchasing departments of the business operations as well as ensuring compliance of policies and procedures, internal controls and Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission regulations of those departments," says a news release. "As the assistant general manager, Vince has spent time with every department learning the ins and outs of their operations focusing on staffing and guest satisfaction."

Prior to joining Grand Falls, Fiala worked as the accounting manager at Midco Connections call center. He served as controller and interim general manager of Royal River Casino and as accounting manager for the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center in Plymouth, Minnesota.

The Fialas have two children and two grandchildren. They enjoy spending time with family and playing golf. He is active in his local church.