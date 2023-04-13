Grand Comic Fest is coming back to Grand Island April 21-April 23 at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park, 700 E Stolley Park Road.

The family-friendly geek-out is in its fifth year. There will be something for the nerd in everyone, including comics, games, pop culture and movies.

Friday night kicks off with the opening ceremony at the Grand Theatre, 316 W Third Street, at 6 p.m. It will include a free showing of the Mel Brooks classic "Spaceballs."

Saturday night there will be another movie showing at the Grand, a documentary about filming the last season of "Game of Thrones" is at 7:30 p.m.

The majority of the action will be at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center, beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday until 6 p.m. Sunday doors will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The event features numerous actors, animators, artists and comic book professionals. Activities include vendors, panel discussions, cosplayers, MWA pro wrestling and plenty of other special guests.

If you were (or are) a PBS kid, there will be guests from PBS classics like "Zoobilee Zoo," "Dragon Tales" and "Big Comfy Couch."

The Heartland Darkland Podcast, a podcast about murders and other mysteries in America’s Heartland, will be recorded at Comic Fest. The Retro Renegades Pop Culture Power Hour podcast will be recording, too, along with other podcasts.

Get tickets at grandcomicfest.ticketleap.com/grand-comic-fest-v/ or tickets are available at the door. Admission for Saturday or Sunday is $10. A full weekend pass is $15. Concessions will be available.

