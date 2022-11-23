Grand Island area holiday events kick off Friday

Central Nebraskans are wasting no time getting into the Christmas season with a full slate of activities planned for this weekend (and beyond). So we aren’t wasting any time either in letting you know about all those events.

Let’s get started!

Grand Island’s traditional holiday kick-off event is the A Merry Olde 16th Century Yuletide Feaste presented by the LaCamerata Madrigal Singers. This is the 36th year for the event, set for Saturday, Nov. 26, and Sunday, Nov. 27, at Riverside Golf Club.

Advance ticket purchase is required, and a limited number remain so act fast. The $35 admission includes a four-course feast and entertainment. Tickets may be purchased at the Hy-Vee customer service desk or over the phone (credit card purchases only) by calling 308-381-3678.

Christmas events start Friday in Minden

MINDEN — For more than 100 years, Minden has been known as Nebraska’s Christmas City for good reason. The spectacular Christmas lights on the Kearney County Courthouse can be seen for miles and “The Light of the World” Christmas Pageant is a source of pride which is performed by local residents on every year. Every performance is free of charge and culminates in the illumination of more than 12,000 bulbs that adorn the courthouse and the square itself.

This year, Minden continues with the century-old tradition. Beginning Friday, Nov. 25, and running through Jan. 1, the lights will be on display on the square. The event will kick off at 1 p.m. Friday with a live nativity, a visit with Santa and his reindeer and a kids carnival at the Windmill. At 5:30 p.m., the Lighted Christmas Parade begins followed by the crowning of the new Miss Christmas City.

The Light of the World pageant continues at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, and Sunday, Dec. 4 and 11.

Many other events will be happening through the Christmas season including the Christmas City 5K Run & Little Elf Run on Dec. 4 and the Minden Tour of Homes on Dec. 11.

For a complete schedule of events, follow the Minden’s Christmas Traditions Festival Facebook page. For more information, contact Heather Riggleman at the Minden Chamber of Commerce at 308-832-1811 or visit: mindenne.org.

Minden is located about an hour southwest of Grand Island (about 15 miles south of I-80 exit 279).

Henderson Tour of Homes set for Saturday

HENDERSON — It’s been a few years, but the Heritage Christmas Tour of Homes is back.

The tour this year features four homes fully decorated with a variety of festive trees, lights and unique holiday collections.

The tour includes the following stops: Melva Emerson, Mike and Jen Hiebner, Brent and Tara Swartzendruber, and Dennis and Diane Thieszen. The homes will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26.

Tickets for the tour are $10 and may be purchased on the day of the event at the Henderson Heritage Park General Store. All proceeds from this event go toward the support of the Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park.

For more information call 402-723-4252.

Henderson is located about 40 miles southeast of Grand Island (about 5 miles south of I-80 exit 342).

Aurora invites everyone to ‘Come Home to Christmas’

AURORA — The Aurora Chamber of Commerce is inviting everyone to “Come Home to Christmas,” starting with a full day of activities on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Kicking off at 9 a.m., the event includes a visit from Santa, carriage rides, Christmas character pop-ups, a soup supper hosted by the Aurora Fire Department, dance performances and a live Nativity.

The Christmas Light Countdown starts at 6 p.m. and will be followed by a lighted tractor parade.

The Plainsman Museum, 210 16th St., will host Christmas on the Boardwalk from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Celebrate and reflect on holidays past and present. Admission is $5 per person or $10 per family; free for museum members.

For a complete schedule of events check out the Aurora Chamber of Commerce page on Facebook, or visit auroranebraska.com for details.

Aurora is 25 miles east of Grand Island on Highway 34.

Let music fill the air

Kick off the Christmas season with music on Sunday, Nov. 27, when the Nebraska Brass takes the stage in Minden and Central City.

The five-piece brass group of Nebraska musicians will perform holiday songs starting at 2 p.m. at the Minden Opera House, 322 E. Fifth St. That performance will be followed by one at 7 p.m. in the Central City Performing Arts Center, Edwin and Bernice Lock Theater in Central City. The Central City concert is hosted by the Merrick Arts Council.

The Nebraska Brass has reached audiences in communities throughout the state since 1987, presenting a five-concert series each season in multiple cities. The ensemble performs a variety of literature and commissions new works for brass quintet, preserving and promoting this valuable art form. They have also released seven recordings.

General admission tickets for the Minden concert are $18; call 308-832-0588 or order online at mindenoperahouse.com

Admission for the Central City concert is included in MAC season tickets; single performance tickets at the door will be $15 for adults and $5 for students; Central City Public School students will be admitted at no charge. This program is partially funded by Nebraska Arts Council.

The Nebraska Brass will present two more holiday concerts in the area, the first at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings; the second at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at College Park in Nebraska. The Grand Island performance is presented as part of the Grand Island Music Series

Holiday parades in Ord, Albion

Two area communities — Ord and Albion — are set to host holiday parades.

The Ord event starts at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, and is hosted by the Valley County Historical Society. The parade starts on 17th Street (in front of the library) and will take M Street to 15th, head south of 15th to N Street, back to 16th and then north for a second loop.

Albion’s Christmas Light Parade starts at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, in downtown Albion. It’s hosted by the Albion Chamber of Commerce.

Ord is about 65 miles northwest of Grand Island; Albion about 65 miles northeast.

Dannebrog’s Danish Christmas takes a turn

DANNEBROG — Dannebrog’s traditional Danish Christmas celebration is mixing it up a bit this year.

“We are switching it a Thursday evening (Dec. 1) this year,” said Lori Larsen, an active community member. “It will take advantage of pizza night and give us a little change up.”

“Pizza night,” if you haven’t heard, is every Thursday at the Danish Bakery in Dannebrog. People come from all over the area to sample the savory pies.

While the date has changed, many things remain the same. Activities kick off at 4 p.m. with a vendor fair at Dansk Hall and the fire hall; a tree lighting is set for 6:45 p.m. on the fire hall lawn. Columbia Hall will host the Festival of Trees, kids crafts (4 to 7 p.m.), a visit from Santa (5:30 to 6:30 p.m.), and Bingo (7 to 9).

Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church will serve desserts from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. And if you are wondering what happened to the church’s famous abelskiver breakfast that is traditionally a part of a Danish Christmas, mark your calendars for Saturday, Dec. 10. Breakfast will be served from 8:30 a.m, to 1 p.m. at the church.

Events on Thursday, Dec. 1, are set to wrap up by 9 p.m. For more information check out the Dannebrog Nebraska page on Facebook.

Dannebrog is about 25 miles northwest of Grand Island.

Coming this weekend: Information about Stuhr Museum’s Fantasy of Trees, Hastings Museum’s Festival of Trees, the Winter Wonderland of Trees at the Plainsman Museum in Aurora, and the annual Christmas Tree Walk at the Trails and Rails Museum in Kearney.