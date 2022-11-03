Grand Island Children's Museum celebrating milestone with free event for all ages

The Grand Island Children’s Museum master plan is finished, but the family-friendly fun will have just begun Sunday at the Liederkranz.

The free all-ages family event will give a sneak-peek of what programming and exhibits will be housed in the museum, which is to occupy the old National Guard Armory (in Ryder Park off of Old Potash Highway).

There will be a variety of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math)-based activities at the event, including: leaf art, pumpkin batteries, a robot-coding game and building with Big Blue Blocks.

Like Sunday afternoon’s event, the children’s museum “will be a place for families and youth of all ages to experience STEAM-based programming that creates excitement for learning,” according a GICM news release.

The family-friendly afternoon affair is free to all ages. It is is open Sunday, November 6, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Liederkranz (401 W. First St.).

Jill Randerson of JREMco and Alissa Rupp of FRAME have been tasked with helping the GICM Board of Directors come up with an inclusive family space with STEAM-based exhibits and programming.

The future children’s museum’s home, the former National Guard Armory, is owned by the City of Grand Island. It is nestled in Ryder Park, along with the Bob Sorensen Softball Complex, Tornado Hill and the baseball stadium.