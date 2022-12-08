Grand Island Senior High theatre teacher making GISH's own 'Best Christmas Pageant Ever'

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” is going to be Grand Island Senior High drama teacher Christine Kier’s “last GISH Christmas Pageant” as a director.

Kier has been at GISH for 20 years. She said has always wanted to do an interpretation of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” a 1971 children’s novel by Barbara Robinson.

In it, a family of “misfit” children volunteer to be the stars in their town’s big Sunday school Christmas pageant.

Of course, by the end, the fictional town — and readers — know “the true meaning of Christmas.”

“It’s cute. It’s sappy. It’s hilarious,” Kier said of the modern classic.

Senior High’s production has been updated, Kier said.

“People that know the traditional story are going to be like, oh, yeah, you definitely modernized that a little bit.”

That includes changing the family considered misfits in the play from being dirty and unkempt to a Goth-like family.

“We just thought that was kind of a stereotype and we didn’t like that,” Kier said of the original portrayal of the family.

Kier is inclusive in other ways, said GISH sophomore Claire Gartner.

Gartner started her theater journey in early elementary school, as a cast member in “A Christmas Carol.”

“I love her so much. She’s so great at what she does. She makes sure everyone’s involved and knows what they’re doing and makes sure everyone is comfortable with what they’re doing.”

That includes the play’s youngest participants, some GIPS students hailing from Engleman Elementary School as well as Westridge and Walnut middle schools.

She added that the theater students do their best to be good role models for the younger students.

Emma Smidt has been by Kier’s side since her freshman year. She is now a senior.

“We have people from all ages: we’ve got middle school kids, elementary kids and high school kids working on this production,” Smidt said. “It’s a great opportunity for these kiddos to get some experience within our department and kind of have some fun after school.”

Gartner said she remembers some of her fellow “A Christmas Carol” cast members from her first foray on stage.

“Christmas Carol is a majority of high schoolers. I was just this little kid and all the high schoolers were just so welcoming to me. It really made me feel like I had a place and that I wasn’t just some little kid running around.”

Kier said since she started working with holiday productions – and others – at GISH, she’s enjoyed watching budding actors blossom.

“It’s absolutely awesome seeing them progress and seeing them grow up, then watching their performances when they’re little to when they’re older and what they learn from it.

“It’s just really cool. I love it.”

Reimer said Kier helps make the stage a place for everyone, including the younger actors.

“She’s so encouraging to them, ‘Hey, welcome to rehearsal … ’ a way to make them excited to be here every single day.”

Kier’s connection with GISH theater won’t end on her last day of school. She said she will come back to watch her students.

Kier said her own nephews and niece are involved in “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.”

Thanks to Kier’s 20 years of enthusiasm and contributions to GISH’s theater department, Gartner has gone from a little kid in a big play to an example for some of GIPS’s newest actors.

“I really like seeing the kids that are interested in acting and want to do it in high school,” Gartner said. “I like seeing them get an early start just like I did, because I know — I was one of them when I was younger and it’s just really exciting to see.”