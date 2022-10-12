Grand Island students show theater is 'alive' in Nebraska

Theater is “alive” in Nebraska communities large and small, Omaha Performing Arts professionals are finding.

Grand Island’s student theater scene had an opportunity to learn from Broadway dancer Elizabeth Earley.

Wednesday the 1,008 mile tour stopped in Grand Island to work with students from Grand Island Senior High and Northwest High School.

Earley lives in New Jersey and said Nebraska has been “a very different experience.”

“I'm definitely seeing things I would never have otherwise seen. It's been a gift for me.”

The same sentiment matches the students’, said Christine Kier, a theater teacher at Grand Island Senior High.

“It was an incredible and real-world experience for the students. They got to see firsthand how grueling an audition or professional choreography session can be.”

Plus, she said, “The kids are fortunate to be able to participate in this with a professional artist.”

What theater provides students is universal, Earley said.

“… Seeing the spark in their eye when they get the opportunity to work on original Broadway choreography … that’s a thrill for me. And and seeing the commonality between them all. They just have liveliness about them, and excitement.”

Students worked with Earley in Grand Island Senior High’s auditorium.

Earley is both a performer and a teacher, having performed with Broadway's national Mary Poppins tour and worked with Bette Midler.

Still, it seems she doesn’t seem to favor one or the other.

“I've been one of those people who has always felt that I felt whole when I was performing and teaching at the same time,” Earley said. “Teaching for me is a way to balance what you experienced as a performer – feeling like connecting the circle is happening.”

Wednesday’s travelling theater experience is collaboration between Omaha Performing Arts and Nebraska High School Theater Academy (NHSTA). There are 12 schools along the tour’s 1,008-mile journey: Scottsbluff High School, Ogallala High School, North Platte High School, Kearney High School, Grand Island Senior High, Grand Island Northwest High School, Columbus Middle School, Fairbury Junior and Senior High Schools, Auburn High School, Lourdes Central Catholic High School (Nebraska City), Lincoln Southeast High School and Elkhorn North High School.

Taylor Wyatt, the education manager, said: “It’s been great, learning about all of the high school programs that are available throughout the state, but also the community theaters and the regional theaters that are located throughout Nebraska … the different college programs … it's really wonderful to see that theater is thriving throughout the state.”

Many of the Grand Island Senior High theater students who participated in the professional-led workshop attended one at Doane University on Monday, thanks to a grant from the Nebraska Arts Council.