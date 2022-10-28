Halloween events promise to be 'spooktacular'

Haven’t yet made your Halloween plans? Never fear, there are plenty of things to do around the area this weekend.

The Grand Island Free Church will host “Not-Your-Normal Trunk-or-Treat” from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the church 2609 S. Blaine St.

In addition to almost 40 “trunks” handing out treats, the event will include a live band, inflatables, face paintings, balloon animals, a hay rack ride and more. Food trucks will be on hand in case you need something more to eat than candy!

For more information, call the church at 308-382-1898.

The Edgerton Explorit Center in Aurora will be the site of “Halloween Spooktacular” from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. This family-friendly event will include a haunted laboratory, mad scientist labs, costume contest, pumpkin chunkin’ and much more.

The event is free for members; admission for non-members is $8.25 ages 2 to 59, $7 for those 60 and older and free for babies younger than 2.

For more information, call the center, 208 16th St., Aurora, at 402-694-4032.

“Tales on the Trail” will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Prairie Loft Center for Outdoor and Agricultural Learning west of Hastings.

Come in costume and enjoy stories told by whimsical characters along the woodland trail. Activities, games and stories are best for kids ages 3-12 with their grownups. Suggested donation is $10 per family.

Prairie Loft is located at 4705 DLD Road, west of Hastings. For more information (including directions) and a schedule of activities, check online at www.prairieloft.org or the Prairie Loft page on Facebook.

Over in Central City, the area Chamber of Commerce will host “Parade of Goblins Trunk or Treat” event from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Merrick County Fairgrounds.

The event promises “yummy treats. fun people and family fun!”

Also, the Osceola Community Action Group will host it’s “Spooktacular Trunk or Treat” event from 4 to 6 p.m. on the square in Osceola.

And don’t forget, “KranzMare on First Street,” a Halloween haunted house, will be open Saturday at the Liederkranz, 401 W. First St., from 5 to 7 p.m. (for younger kids) and 8 to 11 p.m. (for older kids and adults). Admission is $5 per person.