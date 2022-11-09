Hastings Multicultural Festival set for Sunday

HASTINGS — The annual Hastings Multicultural Festival, an afternoon dedicated to celebrating different cultures from around the world with entertainment, activities and food, is set for 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, in Kiewit Gymnasium, 715 E. Seventh St.

The festival is free and open to the public, and community members are invited to attend.

The Multicultural Festival is designed to showcase and celebrate various cultures present in the Hastings community, bringing together people from diverse backgrounds to build community through food, music and dance from around the world.

The event is sponsored by Hastings College, the Hastings Multicultural Association and the Hastings YWCA.