HASTINGS — The Hastings Symphony Orchestra has announced the appointment of Tyler White as its new conductor.

White will begin his tenure with the orchestra in the 2023-2024 season. He is familiar with the Hastings Symphony Orchestra, having been commissioned to compose the work “Flyover Country” in 2015, and guest conducting a performance of the piece in April 2021.

White is currently professor of conducting, composition, and strings at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he has served as director of orchestras since 1994. White served as the resident conductor of Lincoln's symphony orchestra from 2000 to 2019, having previously served as director of orchestras at Cornell University and at Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas. In recent years he has guest conducted in China, Brazil and Mexico.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Tyler White join the Hastings Symphony Orchestra,” said Bruce Batterson, acting president of the orchestra’s board of directors. “We know that he will be a great asset to the orchestra and the community.”

White said he is excited to join the Hastings Symphony Orchestra.

“I am thrilled to be working with the orchestra and the community,” he said. “I believe that the Hastings Symphony Orchestra has a bright future, and I am honored to be a part of it.”

Since 1925, the Hastings Symphony Orchestra has gathered Hastings, NE, and the surrounding region in song and music, making it one of the oldest continuously operating community orchestras in the nation. For the past 20 years musicians of all levels, from student to professional, have performed under the baton of conductor Byron Jensen, who studied under White’s father.

The 98th season of the Hastings Symphony Orchestra starts in September. Season passes are available starting April 23 online at HastingsSymphony.com or at the last concert of the current season set for 3 p.m. Sunday, April] 23, at the Masonic Center. Students are always admitted free.

The HSO is a nonprofit organization supported by generous local donors.