“Legacy of Nebraska” paintings make final stop at Stuhr

Nebraska-born painter Todd A. Williams will exhibit a selection of paintings from “The Legacy of Nebraska” in an exhibit at Stuhr Museum running through Jan. 22, 2023.

“The Legacy of Nebraska” showcases the culture, history, geography, landmarks, inherited stories and traditions of the people of Nebraska. This body of work was originally exhibited across the state in 2017 as a part of Nebraska’s sesquicentennial celebration and continued traveling across the state through 2019. Now, five years later, Stuhr Museum will be the last to exhibit and offer for sale a remaining selection of paintings included in “The Legacy of Nebraska” exhibit.

Williams worked tirelessly with local historians, county leaders and members of the public to gain the insights and wisdom required to capture the spirit of each county, all of which helped this powerful exhibit to gain state and national attention. Williams’ journey was recorded along the way in a documentary directed by PBS and released on NET in 2017. Portions of this documentary will be shown alongside the exhibit at Stuhr Museum.

The exhibit at Stuhr Museum will include approximately 20 original paintings as well as a number of giclee reproduction artworks available for sale. With the purchase of each original painting, the buyer will receive a complimentary copy of the limited-edition Collector’s Set, which includes a signed “Legacy of Nebraska” book and a signed and numbered giclee print of the Nebraska State Capitol with a certificate of authenticity.

Also available for sale in the Prairie Treasures Gift Shop will be the newly released second printing of “The Legacy of Nebraska” book.

A public reception to honor the artist is planned for 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, in the museum’s Leo B. Stuhr Building. Williams will sign copies of the book from 3:30 to 4 p.m.

Stuhr Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except on major holidays. Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors and $12 for youth age 6-12; children 5 and younger are admitted free.

For more information, contact Karen Hurst at 308-385-5316 or marketing@stuhrmuseum.org.