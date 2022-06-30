Area Fourth of July events include Lone Tree Days, Hear Grand Island, Osceola Q150

Is there anything better than a three-day weekend chock full of fun things to do?

Maybe, but right off hand I can’t think of what it might be. And this weekend is just that: A three-day holiday weekend full of fun things to do. So without further ado, let’s get started with a schedule that includes Week Five of Hear Grand Island, an Independence Day Celebration at Stuhr Museum, Lone Tree Days in Central City, Osceola’s Q150 Celebration, a Fourth of July Celebration in Chapman and Heritage Days in Merna.

Stuhr Museum

Independence Day in Railroad Town features family-friendly fun for people of all ages with a historic twist. And this year, thanks to the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation, admission is free all day long!

The museum opens at 9 a.m. and the schedule kicks off with a German-language church service sponsored by the Hall County Historical Society at 10 a.m. in the historic church in Railroad Town. It is the former Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, which was built in 1888, north of Hampton, in neighboring Hamilton County.

Paul Hofricter will lead the service and sermon in German and it will be translated in English by his son, Jered. There will be special music and hymns sung in German with organist Jerry Erickson from Trinity Lutheran Church and the Liederkranz Singers.

The service, which has been held since the 1980s, honors the large number of German immigrants who settled in Nebraska. The first immigrants in Hall County arrived on July 4, 1857. They brought with them the Reformation Faith and diligently sowed the seed of the word of God.

Other scheduled activities include an anvil firing at noon in parking lot G and a “mammoth” parade down Main Street in Railroad Town. It will start at about 2 p.m. from the Henry Glade Roller Mill (participants should gather at 1:45; kids who take part will get their own flags to wave). A patriotic band concert and historic Independence Day program will follow the parade at the Railroad Town Bandstand. During the program, Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele will kick off Grand Island’s Sesquicentennial Celebration.

Following the conclusion of the program, traditional races and games for the kids will be held on the town green. A pie-eating contest will also take place at the bandstand.

Food and beverages will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Silver Dollar in Railroad Town and the Stuhr Bistro in the Stuhr Building.

The “Summer of Gatsby” exhibit remains on display in the Stuhr Building through Aug, 7. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; regular admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors 60 and older and $12 for children 6-12; kids 5 and younger admitted free.

For more information, call the museum (located on the southeast corner of the intersection of Highways 281 and 34) at 308-385-5316.

Lone Tree Days, Central City

CENTRAL CITY — First things first: Where does the name of the event come from?

The original “lone tree” was a solitary cottonwood tree along the north side of the Platte River about three miles southwest of where Central City is located. At a reported 10- to 12-foot circumference at its base and 50 feet tall, it was a landmark for pioneers as early as 1833. Legend has it Native American chiefs held council under its shade.

According to a 2011 article in the Independent (when a historical marker there was rededicated), in 1858, it was selected by the Western Stage Co., as the site for the Lone Tree Station that operated in 1860 and 1861. In 1858, the Nebraska Territorial Legislature established Merrick County and designated “Elvira” as its mythical county seat located near present-day Central City.

In 1865, the tree blew over during a severe storm. The tree had died a couple years earlier and this was thought to have been caused by two factors. First, as pioneers passed along the Overland and Mormon trails, they made carvings in its bark, thereby gradually destroying it. Second, pioneers often built campfires at the base of the tree, which may have further weakened it.

In 1866, the mythical “Elvira” was given an actual location in a town called Lone Tree, which, in 1875, would be renamed Central City. In 1911, a monument was erected on the site of the original cottonwood tree, and in 1941, another cottonwood tree was planted next to the monument, which was rededicated on July 3, 2011.

Lone Tree Days was started in the early 1980s to celebrate the community’s history.

The 2022 event gets underway with a family fun night from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in North Park; and the kick-offs for “Finding Uncle Sam” and “Lone Tree Loot.”

Friday features “Pack the Pavement” sidewalk sales downtown, citywide garage sales and a book sale at the library. If you’re looking for food, Chapter AB P.E.O will be serving lunch starting at 11:30 a.m. in the Solt-Wagner Funeral Home, and Kennabelle’s BBQ will open at 11 a.m. south of the Eagles Club.

The annual Fireman’s Dance sponsored by the Central City Fire Department features the band Ain’t Dead Yet and starts at 8 p.m. at the Independent Club.

Saturday is a full day with sports tournaments, a vendor fair, special food offerings, farmers market, petting zoo, the annual Teddy Bear Picnic sponsored by the Merrick County Historical Society, kids and family activities and more. A Central City High School alumni variety show is set for 7 p.m. in the Central City Performing Arts Center Edwin and Bernice Lock Theater.

“We have worked with so many talented students over the years, and thought it would fun to feature them in a show of this sort,” said Suzanne Philippi, a retired teacher and member of the Merrick Arts Council, which is sponsoring the show. “We tried to invite people from different eras, so we have alumni from as recent as last year to over 30 years ago.”

Freewill donations at the show will benefit the high school’s music department.

Sunday features a car and motorcycle show from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the State Theater.

The celebration wraps up Monday with the Lone Tree Days parade starting at 7 p.m. It will follow the same route introduced last year, starting near the high school at Highway 14 and 28th Street and traveling to the Merrick County Courthouse on 17th Street. The route goes right by both Litzenberg and Azria Health so residents can watch the parade. This route also features several spots that offer parking so people can gather to watch the parade in groups.

Fireworks starting around 10 p.m. at the Merrick County Fairgrounds will wrap up the 2022 celebration.

Central City is located about 20 miles northeast of Grand Island on Highway 30. For a complete schedule of events, check online at www.centralcitychamber.org/’

Q150 Celebration, Osceola

OSCEOLA – While the math doesn’t quite add up, there is a good reason Osceola’s Sesquicentennial Celebration was scheduled for 2022 and not 2021, even though the town dates back to 1871.

“Osceola was formally founded in October 1971,” noted Tasha Weller, past president of the Osceola Community Action Group and chair of the Q150 committee, “but milestone celebrations have sometimes been observed the following summer.”

And yes, the pandemic also played a part in the timing.

“We started talking about (the sesquicentennial) about four years ago,” Weller said, “and hosted a town meeting for people to share ideas and talk about the community’s history. That meeting was a good one, but a follow-up meeting fell through and then COVID hit … and well, here we are.”

According to the city’s official website at osceolane.com, the town derives its name from Chief Osceola of the Seminole Indian tribe. The first settlers, the Rev. James Query and V.P. Davis, came with their families in October 1868.

The drought years of 1893 to 1895 were hard on the community. In 1895 Osceola was the site of a destructive fire which lasted for two hours and destroyed all but two buildings.

Osceola is the home of three former Nebraska governors: Albinus Nance, John Hopwood Mickey and Ashton Shallenberger. In addition, Stanley Hathaway, who served as the 27th governor of Wyoming (1967-1975) was born in Osceola in 1924.

To celebrate the community’s history, events kicked off this past Sunday with two performances from the newly-formed Osceola Community Players, a theater group headed by Jenni Erhart, who took the stage to present “Radio: T.B.S.,” a comedy set in a Florida “manufactured home oasis and monkey empire.” Erhart said she hopes to make the summer production an annual event.

Events pick up again on Friday with a 100th anniversary celebration for the Polk County Courthouse and fireworks at Ryan Hill Country Club.

Saturday’s events are centered around the town square and the Civic Center and include a history hike hosted by Pinnacle Bank, a visit from the Waffleman, memorabilia display, petting zoo, local author’s event, car show, sports tournaments, tours of the historic opera house, pie social, community choir performance and kids activities.

A parade with the theme “Remember When … “ starts at 5 p.m.

Sunday features a church service at the Polk County Museum, with a time capsule opening (from the community’s centennial in 1971) at noon. The museum will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will also host a display of antique tractors and engines from 1 to 5.

The Osceola Fire Department will host a chicken wing feed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the fire hall, with proceeds to benefit the Castlewood, S.D., fire department. That community, which has ties to the Osceola fire department, was hit by a series of severe storms and a tornado in May. Several members of the Castlewood fire department are expected be in town for the celebration. The fire department will also dedicate the new site of the town’s historic fire bell, and host a soap box derby and a dunk tank featuring athletes from Osceola High School.

“There are so many people who have come together to organize this event,” Weller said. “The fire department, the historical society, the school sports teams, Pinnacle Bank, local businesses and organizations. Just so many people. It’s going to be an exciting weekend.”

Weller says she is excited to see what the weekend brings after literally years of planning.

“Osceola has very dedicated citizens and volunteers who work diligently to make sure this small town continues to bloom,” she said. “It is impossible to not notice the work and improvements individuals young and old make in their commitment to this city. It’s my hope that community members, neighboring towns, and friends from the past will show up in big ways to celebrate all that Osceola has been, is, and is yet to come.”

One of the participating businesses is the Gathering Grounds Coffee Shop, which is part of the 2022 Nebraska Passport Program offered by the Nebraska Department of Tourism.

“That is bringing a lot of out-of-town traffic to Osceola,” Weller said. “I hope a lot of those people join us for Q150.”

Osceola is located about 50 miles northeast of Grand Island on Highway 92, and about halfway between Columbus and York on Highway 81/92.

For a complete schedule of events, check out the “Osceola Nebraska – 150th Anniversary” page on Facebook or the city’s website at www.osceolane.com

Also this weekend

— Hear Grand Island, the Bridge Concert, featuring La Esencia de la Banda de Joey Camarillo, Cheesy Bandito, UpSet, Salvador Kubrick and DJ Furashi, Friday, Railside Plaza. Gates open at 6 p.m., music runs from 7 to 11 p.m. Concert series runs every Friday through Aug. 5. No admission charge; www.facebook.com/HearGI/

— First Friday Art Opening, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Studio K Art Gallery, 112 W. Third St. Exhibit featuring works by Karrie Steely remains on display through July 31. Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 308-381-4001.

— Stolley Park Railroad, 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and noon to 5 p.m. Monday. Tickets are $3 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting. Information: 308-385-5459.

— “Blame it all on our Roots,” Merna Heritage Days, Friday and Saturday, Merna. Event includes the Anselmo-Merna Foundation Banquet Friday eventing at the One Box Convention Center in Broken Bow; pancake feed, vendor fair, pedal tractor pull, games and activities for all ages; parade (10 a.m.), alumni barbecue (5:30 p.m.) and fireworks on Saturday; Merna Heritage Days on Facebook.

— Mervin Gustafson Veterans Picnic, third annual hosted by Chef Anthony, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Veterans Garden, 601 Saturn St., Alda. Menu includes burgers, dogs, chips, salad, watermelon and beverages. Bring a towel for a pool party; no alcohol or fireworks please.

— Fourth of July barbecue fundraiser, 6 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer. Menu includes hot dogs, burgers, sides and drinks; freewill donation; take-out available. Event also includes fireworks; 308-382-5446.

— Chapman Community Fourth of July Celebration, 7 p.m. Monday, Chapman Park. Grilled hot dogs provided; bring a side dish or dessert for potluck if you wish. Friends, fun and games and fireworks at dusk; donations are welcome to help fund next year’s event. Information: 308-380-2417.

