Christopher Williams to perform at Rehmsworld Concert Series

LOOMIS — Christopher Williams lives in Nashville but plays music that fits in categories other than “country.”

“I’m Nashville-based, but not a country songwriter,” he said in an interview from his home. “I moved down here 10 years into my career. I’m a singer/songwriter and I play the guitar and the janda hand drum and I tell stories. Stylistically I play a little bit of everything from folk to gospel to blues.”

Williams likes to perform solo on stage.

The joy of it?

“Not having any plan, whatsoever,” he said. “I usually go on with no set list. I’ll have a beginning song and I’ll just let the show unfold from there. Through the conversation with the audience and how I feel the spirit is leading us, I’ll just go where I’m supposed to go.”

Williams had planned on performing in central Nebraska in March 2020 — just as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down everything. Now back on tour, Williams will perform at a rescheduled concert at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Balcony in Loomis as part of the Rehmsworld Concert Series. Tickets for the show are $20 in advance or $23 at the door.

In a sense, the singer is making a full circle with his audiences in Nebraska. He performed during the first season of the Rehmsworld Concert series about 17 years ago and he will help close the series with his performance on Nov. 4. Tim and Bev Rehms, organizers of the series, have announced that this season will be their last.

As an independent artist, Williams has toured for 25 years averaging 110 shows a year.

“It’s been so long since I’ve been in central Nebraska,” Williams said. “I have a lot of songs I could play. That’s pretty exciting.”

When on stage, he values interacting with the audience.

“I do a lot of house concerts, unplugged and not in venues. I love that because of the intimacy of it, making it feel as though everyone has a good seat and everyone is close and engaged in what I’m doing.”

Williams often works with other musicians while on tour. About 22 years ago he met singer/songwriter David Wilcox.

“I was a huge fan of his before that,” Williams said. “We’ve played a lot of shows together over the years. One of my favorite Wilcox stories was when I learned how to play the dejemba. I had just bought one in Washington D.C. only a month or two before I ran into David.”

The drum is a two-foot tall goblet drum that originated in West Africa.

“He saw me playing with someone and he liked it so much he asked me to come and play during his set,” Williams said. “So I did but I did not tell him that I had absolutely no idea what I was doing. I sort of learned on the fly in front of 7,000 folks. It was really a blast.”

When it comes to storytelling, Williams mostly uses his music to tell a tale. He finds a sense of “story” vitally important for a simple reason: We are all in one.

“The funny thing about where we find ourselves culturally is that we’re living in these ‘posted’ moments, if you will, through social media and news,” he said. “The trouble is that we are not connecting ourselves to the greater narrative, to the bigger story.”

He calls the way we often live today as “snapshot moments,” moments that prevent us from seeing the bigger picture.

“I think it’s a cultural problem we find ourselves in,” he said. “I love being able to play music and be able to tell a story, a longer story. I hope that people will find themselves in the music, in the longer story as they listen through the night.”

Williams sees a sense of community as a way to overcome the tendency to live in the moment.

As for touring, Williams still finds joy in traveling to different places to perform.

“There are moments where it’s difficult,” he said. “Especially since I have a child. That can be a challenge as he gets older. Our family has recently adopted something where I’m not just leaving, I’m actually being sent out my by family — which is a unique way to think about it. They’re sending me to play concerts and be with people. When you see it in that way, it takes on a different life and a different meaning.”