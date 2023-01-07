Dailey and Vincent to perform at Merryman Performing Arts Center in Kearney

KEARNEY — Acoustic music with banjo, guitar, mandolin, dobro, fiddle, bass — that’s how Darrin Vincent identifies bluegrass music.

“For me, it’s more about the instrumentation than the lyrics,” he said from his home in Nashville. “It’s all real. You just tune it up and go at it.”

Vincent makes it sound easy. Even though that style of music sprang from people sitting on front porches and entertaining themselves with folk music, it has evolved into a highly specialized genre.

“There are people who enjoying making music as novices, and then there are those who take it to the next level and do it for a living, like what we do,” he said. “All we do is music. And there’s nothing wrong with those who enjoy going home and relaxing while playing a banjo or a fiddle or a guitar, doing it for their pleasure. Sometimes they get together for a jam session with friends. A lot of people like to do jams. My mother is a prime example. She just loves to get together and sing old songs she grew up listening to.”

His mother’s abilities may sound casual but her family created at least two outstanding musicians - Vincent, who teamed up with Jamie Dailey to form the duo Dailey and Vincent, and Rhonda Vincent, his sister, a bluegrass legend in her own right.

Fans of country, bluegrass and gospel can enjoy Dailey and Vincent when they bring their band to central Nebraska for a 7 p.m. show Friday at the Merryman Performing Arts Center in Kearney. Tickets for “The Gospel Side of Dailey and Vincent” start at $35.

Dailey and Vincent met in 2007. Both musicians came from a long pedigree of bluegrass music, having worked with the likes of Ricky Skaggs and Doyle Lawson. The duo has been recognized with many awards including 13 awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association, 23 awards from The Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America, two Grammy Award nominations for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal, and in 2022 they won the Dove Award for Best Bluegrass Album.

December marked the sixth year since their friend, Marty Stuart, invited Dailey and Vincent to become the 213th member of the Grand Ole Opry.

“That’s pretty special,” Vincent noted.

When it comes to performing, Vincent said he looks for musicians with a special ability — and a special flair — for making music.

“We try to find people who have, in my opinion, been very anointed to play their instruments, their chosen instrument, to really excel on to a high degree of professionalism,” Vincent said. “There’s nothing wrong with taking songs they may have grown up with and doing it to the best of their ability.”

Music allows for different levels of accomplishment, but as Vincent, a recognized multi-instrumentalist noted, if someone enjoys playing music, that’s the most important aspect of it all — having fun.

Throughout his career, Vincent has looked for individuals who can join other to make a stronger union than a solo performer.

“The best way to make great bluegrass music is to find the right people that you blend with,” he said. “That’s the hardest part, I think. You can find people who are great but they might not blend with what you do. Blending the voices, blending the talents together — there’s an art to that.”

Vincent credits his parents with this strong musical direction.

“I’m like the fourth generation of musician in my family,” he said. “I grew up playing music ever since I was 3 years old. Jamie (Dailey) started when he was 5, playing with his daddy. That’s both how our DNA started. There were many people prior to us who played that type of music and we just grew up playing it.”

One of the strengths of bluegrass music comes from the autobiographical nature of the lyrics.

“Bill Monroe talked about his experiences growing up during his life,” Vincent said. “Most of the people who write music, in all genres of music, they all write from their childhood experiences in life. Bill Monroe wrote a ton of songs about his childhood. There is a sense of innocence in that style because they’re speaking from the heart. It’s something they grew up with.”

Dailey and Vincent have released nine albums since their start in 2007. The concert in Kearney will also highlight their gospel music work.

“We believe in Jesus Christ as our savior and we’re not ashamed to say that,” Vincent said. “But we don’t go on stage and preach to people, as some do. They have to do what they are lead to do, but we present the gospel and people can take from that and let the Lord’s Holy Spirit do what He can in their seat or at home or whatever. That’s what we feel we’re called to do; just present it and let others take it as they may.”

For audiences who may not have a background in bluegrass or gospel, Vincent invites them to attend the concert.

“Come with an open mind,” he said. “Don’t think it’s hay bales and chewing on a piece of straw when it comes to bluegrass because it ain’t that at all. There’s some high octane music they’re going to hear with some of the best musicianship they’ve ever seen. It’s really amazing to watch.”