It’s never too late to follow your passion and dreams.

GRAVEKEY is set to perform at Retrograde, 1220 Central Ave., in Kearney on Saturday, May 13. The group will be opening for Dog Party, an indie rock 'n' roll sister-duo, Lucy and Gwendolyn Giles, from California.

GRAVEKEY is an alternative rock band based out of Grand Island formed by lead singer and songwriter Jessi Day and lead guitarist Carlos Vargas.

“We’re actually fairly new to the scene,” said Day. “We kind of blew up a bit this year after our EP came out.” An EP, or extended play, could be thought of as a mini-album.

Day was an on-off music teacher in the Grand Island Public Schools district for four years. During 2020, Day took a year off to focus on providing her own music lessons, but still worked as a substitute teacher.

According to Day, Vargas, who was student-teaching at an elementary school, had overheard her sing to the kids when she was substituting. Once Day had finished, Vargas approached her and said she had a killer voice.

“So, we got to talking,” said Day. “He asked me to sing some stuff for him and he said, ‘I would love to start a band with you.’”

The band wouldn’t officially form until April of 2022. However, they didn’t start out under the name GRAVEKEY, but instead as Novocaine.

According to Day, the group performed as Novocaine for a while, but wanted to change the name. Day and the band struggled to find a name that represented what they stood for and held great meaning to them.

In February, Day and her bandmates sat down and bounced around ideas of what their name should be before the release of their EP. That was when the name GRAVEKEY crossed their minds.

One of the influences for GRAVEKEY came from the notion that finding a name in pre-existing words was difficult. Day got the idea of combining two smaller words together from one of her favorite bands, Flyleaf, a Texas-based rock band.

“I still haven’t figured out why they chose Flyleaf,” said Day. “But I’ll leave that to them.”

Another reason behind the name GRAVEKEY was because of the intersection between Day’s faith and music. According to Day, pretty much everything she writes is inspired, or at least influenced, by her beliefs.

“I wanted something that kind of spoke to that,” said Day. “In a way, we were given the key out of the grave by what God did for us and that means a lot to me, so I said let’s make it our band name.”

There are four members in GRAVEKEY. Alongside Day and Vargas, Morgan Kounovsky plays bass guitar and Jared Rechsteiner drums.

Having joined in October, Kounovsky is also the backup vocalist. Day said Kounovsky is the veteran player of the group, as he has been playing music for more than 20 years.

Rechsteiner is the newest member, having joined in April. Day said the band had been having trouble finding a permanent drummer until last month, but they had a friend who was covering before Rechsteiner joined. According to Day, the decision to perform alternative rock music was a preference for the members.

Day is classically trained to sing opera and musical theater, but she listened and loved all genres of music growing up. The bands that impacted her the most were alternative rock bands like Flyleaf, Red, Breaking Benjamin and Paramore.

“I’d say the reason why is we all really happen to prefer that genre,” said Day. “It’s something we really enjoy playing, and we’ve always enjoyed listening to as a group.”

However, GRAVEKEY’s particular style is also influenced by Vargas, who has a background in heavy metal that mixes well with alternative rock. The band also adds more Latin influences into their style, as Vargas is Colombian.

“We kind of do a little bit of everything put into alternative rock,” said Day.

In March, GRAVEKEY released their first EP, Madness, on music streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music and Youtube. The EP includes three original songs, "Burning Bridges," "This Madness" and "Cycle."

While Day said she likes to leave her songs up to interpretation for the listener, she did discuss some of the meaning behind her lyrics. Day believes most listeners will think "Burning Bridges" is about cutting out people who try to make your life miserable, for your own sanity.

“For me, it meant a little bit something different,” said Day. “A specific force in my life that I needed to cut out.”

According to Day, she has struggled with her mental health for periods in her life. "This Madness" was about a time where she felt betrayed and was struggling with depression, as it goes down the road of of suicidal ideation and wanting to take her own life.

Day’s favorite lyric in the song, "There’s a noose around my neck and the chair has been kicked down, I try to yell for help, but the words get choked out," best described what it felt like to be at her lowest. The song does have an upside to it in the bridge, about how God can pull you out of that dark valley where you feel like you’re by yourself.

“I know a lot of people struggle with their mental health,” said Day. “And so my hope with releasing that was that it would give people something to channel all those emotions through.”

When discussing "Cycle," Day said, “Cycle is an anthem. It is an anthem, that’s all I’m gonna say about it.”

GRAVEKEY also performs covers of alternative and classic rock songs during their sets from Pat Benatar, Paramore, Evanescence, Journey, Foo Fighters, Halestorm and more.

After the launch of their EP, GRAVEKEY had a release party and performance at Liederkranz on April 8.

GRAVEKEY Upcoming Shows May 13 at Retrograde 1220 Central Ave. Unit 3, Kearney, NE 68847





May 19 at The Other Side 15 E. 24th St., Kearney, NE 68847





July 15 at Bandits Bar 1016 Diers Ave. Suite 118, Grand Island, NE 68803





August 27 at the Nebraska State Fair 501 E. Fonner Park Rd. #200, Grand Island, NE 68801



The band has a few more performances booked for this year, so check them out live if interested.

With big milestones and hardships in Day’s personal life, she believes that it’s never too late to follow your dreams and that no one should waste their time thinking so.

“Life is short, don’t ever for a second think that you can’t do what you love,” said Day. “I waited a long time to put my music out there, I’ve been writing songs since I was 10 and I knew there was a calling on my life to perform and sing and to write music.”