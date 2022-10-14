Hairball returns to Grand Island tonight

Vocalist Dave Moody says he likes everything about being in Hairball.

“I get to be the heroes that I grew up on and walk in their boots and wear their makeup and sing their songs and the biggest hits of all time in rock ‘n’ roll and just have a great time in front of thousands of people,” Moody said in a telephone interview.

The high-level tribute band performs tonight at the Heartland Events Center. The band plays the music of Van Halen, Kiss, AC/DC, Motley Crue, Queen, Alice Cooper, Journey, Aerosmith, Twisted Sister, Quiet Riot, Cinderella and other acts.

Hairball must attract a good crowd to the Heartland Events Center. This will be the fifth time the group has visited Grand Island since 2014. Recent appearances were in January of 2019 and two shows in 2020 — in January and November.

The band brings a big show to town. Fourteen people travel in a bus and semi.

Moody was asked why people should come to tonight’s show.

“Who doesn’t want to forget about their problems for two hours and throw their fist up in the air and spill beer on their brother and sing their favorite choruses to the songs they grew up on?’ he said.

The show begins with an explosion of $2,000 worth of pyrotechnics, Moody says. Images are projected on five video walls, and 12 flame pots shoot 30 feet in the air.

So the show is entertaining from beginning to end, Moody says. “There’s no one part that’s sweeter than the next,” he says.

Moody, who’s been with Hairball for a year and a half, lives in Cincinnati. The band is headquartered in Minneapolis.

Moody, who grew up a huge Kiss fan, plays Gene Simmons in the Hairball show. He claims that when he plays Simmons, he’s 7 feet tall.

“And I’m the skinny Gene Simmons. I’m not the older Gene Simmons. I’m the 1973 Gene Simmons,” he says.

The character he enjoys playing most is Brian Johnson of AC/DC.

“Well, Brian’s just part of the fabric of my childhood,” he says. Moody grew up listening to the music to which Hairball pays homage. The groups “were such a huge presence in my life.”

To be able to sing the songs, and do his best to do them justice, “is just such a treat,” he said.

He loves doing Johnson “as much as anybody. He’s phenomenal,” Moody said, noting the powerful and emotional way in which Johnson delivers his vocals.

Moody has an interesting background. He was formerly in an AC/DC cover band called Thunderstruck.

He was also Billy Ray Cyrus’ bass player for about 10 years. His years with Cyrus were one of the most joyous times of his life, he said.

It was “just so wonderful to be able to tour with him. He’s a wonderful human being and an even better friend. I can’t think of a better guy to work for. He was just really, really awesome.”

Hairball sees a lot of the U.S. “The country is our canvas. We go all over the United States,” Moody said.

But the band’s focus is the middle of the country. Hairball often performs in the Dakotas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Wyoming, Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, Idaho and Wyoming.

Like other bands, Hairball deals with turnover.

Sometimes, people have been in the band for quite a while, and it might become trying, Moody said.

Hairball is on the road 200 days a year.

Band members might get older and might want to stay home, change occupations or “whatever it may be. Things happen, but it’s all love in the Hairball camp. We have great fondness for everybody who’s stepped on the stage and been part of the Hairball family. And they’re all alumni, so it’s all a good thing,” Moody said.

Moody gets enthusiastic when talking about a Hairball show.

“I mean, you bring the beer. We’re going to bring the hits. We’re going to have a rock ‘n’ roll party, so it’s all sweet, man.”

A Hairball concert, he said, is like your “mom’s biscuits and gravy” or getting “a lot of candy on Halloween. It’s whatever you want, brother. I mean, we’ve got it all.”

The night includes watching people lose their minds, he said, and the volume might hurt your ears. The evening, he said, will “leave you sticky, broke and confused.”

People will walk out saying, “That was the best concert I’ve ever seen in my life,” Moody said.

“I promise you this. If you show up, you’re going to have the greatest time you’ve ever had. We’re not going to allow anything else.”

The video walls “are there to impress you, and they will. We’re not the ham. We’re the whole pig. Let’s go have a good time.”