Hear Grand Island presents The Bridge Concert, highlighting city's diversity

Hear Grand Island will celebrate the city’s diversity Friday with The Bridge Concert, presented for the second summer in a row.

“We have a diverse community here (in) Grand Island, and we want to celebrate that by bringing the whole city together with music, food and celebration,” says a news release from the summer outdoor concert series.

The release encourages people to dust off their cowboy hats and boots for La Esencia de la Banda de Joey Camarillo. The Council Bluffs, Iowa, group is playing Hear Grand Island for the first time. “They’re packing the stage with the hottest banda music to come out of Council Bluffs,” says the news release.

Coming from Lincoln will be Cheesy Bandito, a groups that plays “surf-room jam pop.“

Also performing will be hip hop and R&B artists UpSet and Salvador Kubrick. UpSet is a fixture at Hear Grand Island.

Kubrick, of Kearney, is “a self-proclaimed ‘rap nerd’ who combines his love of hip hop and anime,” the release says.

The live music runs from 7 to 11 p.m. in Railside Plaza.

DJ Furashi will get the evening started from 6 to 7 p.m. Under his real name, Nate Vargas, he takes photos of every week’s concert. On Friday, he will shoot the show while also being in the show.

The evening will consist of family-friendly entertainment, Hear Grand Island says. Admission is free.

A different brewery is featured at Hear Grand Island every week.

Highlighted this week will be Empyrean Brewing Co. of Lincoln. Among the flavors featured will be Dark Side Vanilla Porter, Third Stone Nut Brown Ale, Zookeeper Lemon Kolsch and Super Nova California Common Pilsner.

The beverage garden opens at 6 p.m.

