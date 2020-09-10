Lied Center in Lincoln sets revamped season

LINCOLN — The Lied Center for Performing Arts has added two live shows to its 2020-21 lineup.
In addition, several artists and productions scheduled to perform at the venue have postponed or canceled their tours amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Whenever possible, arrangements have been made to replace shows with a similar production or virtual experience.
Shows added to the schedule are:
— “NEWSical the Musical,” 3 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26, 3 and 7:30 p.m. This ever-changing off-Broadway hit lampoons politicians, current events, hot topics and celebrities, and includes among its producers Lincoln native Michael D’Angora. Ticket holders to either of the canceled performances of The Capitol Steps will automatically have their tickets honored at “NEWSical the Musical.”
— The Reminders, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m. This husband-and-wife duo — consisting of Big Samir and Aja Black — seamlessly blends soulful roots music with insightful messages and thoughtful lyrics. They entertain and uplift with world music-inspired hip-hop, reggae beats, razor-sharp rhymes and raw, gritty vocals. They have played concerts around the world, opening for Lauryn Hill and sharing the stage with Mos Def and Snoop Dogg.
Three shows/events have been postponed or replaced:
— “Wisteria” by Kwame Dawes, originally scheduled for Sept. 24, has been postponed. A new date will be announced for spring 2021.
— The Capitol Steps has canceled its current tour, including the Lied Center performances scheduled for Sept. 27. Ticket holders to either performance will automatically have their tickets honored at “NEWSical the Musical.” If an account credit or refund is preferred, contact the ticket office.
— The ASCAP Grow a Show festival scheduled for fall 2021 has been postponed until fall 2022 (dates TBA). Because an event of this scope requires more than a year of planning and artists to travel from all over the country, the decision was made to postpone the workshop until more is known about travel restrictions and health advisories.
Two shows have been canceled: Huntertones, scheduled for Oct. 2; and “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live,” scheduled for March 9, 2021.
For more information on the Lied’s new season, ticketing policy, and health and safety measures, visit https://www.liedcenter.org.
