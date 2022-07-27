Mannheim Steamroller bringing Christmas tour to Grand Island

Mannheim Steamroller’s annual Christmas tour kicks off Nov. 15 and includes a stop at the Heartland Events Center on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Show time is 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $42 to $65 (plus fees) and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 29, through the HEC box office or online at etix.com.

Founded by Omaha musician Chip Davis, Mannheim Steamroller is the number one Christmas music artist in history. Since its first album was released in 1984, the group has sold almost 30 million albums in the U.S. alone.

Enjoy Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics in a multimedia setting and celebrate the spirit of the season.