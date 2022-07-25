Salmon Says: KISS THS and the Hall County Fair

This past week was the Hall County Fair in Grand Island. To be honest with you, I am not much of a fair food guy. No offense to the many vendors who have wonderful eats, but funnel cakes are not really my bag. Fairs to me mean concerts and live music. Our at least in my younger years it did.

In my 15 years as a radio broadcaster, I have met, seen and done many live stage introductions for major music stars, and of course several "meet and greets." From Ted Nugent, to the Beach Boys, to Jason Aldean, Joe Diffie, Daryl Worley, and Terri Clark, just to name a few. I usually took friends backstage for these shows also.

One I remember well was Aaron Tippin. Yes the same one who performed in Grand Island Friday night at the fair.

I was working for a radio station and the station was hosting him. He couldn’t have been a cooler guy.

We sent our nicest, newest radio station vehicle to pick him up at the airport, and he replied something like, “You guys could have just picked me up in an old pickup. We have plenty of those around the Tippin Farm.” Now I don’t know if that is exactly what he said, I wasn’t the one picking him up by one of my coworkers did and told us that.

I remember the concert pretty well, with Mr. Tippin singing, and even assembling a bicycle on stage while singing simultaneously. Really. He then donated the bicycle to a local charity in Nebraska.

The thing I remember most about the show, or the days leading up to the Aaron Tippin concert, was a request from a friend. My buddy Travis wanted something signed by Mr. Tippin if I could make that happen. What was it? A Nebraska License plate that read, “KISS THS”, named after one of the singers major chart topping hits. Travis had this as his actual license plate on his truck for a few years. He is a big fan of Aaron Tippin. Probably easier to put that on a plate rather than one of Tippin’s other hits like, “Where the Stars and Stripes, and Eagles Fly.” That wouldn’t fit.

Travis handed me two different KISS THS license plates in hopes of me getting Mr. Tippin to put his John Hancock on them.

As the day of the show drew near, I heard Mr. Tippin wasn’t doing a meet and greet after the show. I think he was flying home right away, but I took the plates back stage anyway, since I had access from the radio station.

I was getting a photo with me and Aaron, and he asked what I was holding. I showed him the plates and he like them. I told him about Travis and he signed them with no objection at all.

Travis was thrilled and even gave me one of the plates for my diligence.

Sure I have met many famous singers and have many good memories, and one bad one, but that is for another time, but that one stands one in my mind as one of the most unique.

I have that autographed Nebraska KISS THS plate hanging in my recording studio at home. Not sure where Travis put his, but I am sure he has it out for all to see.