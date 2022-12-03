Salmons Says: Fish can sing

Lots of people can sing, many others think they can sing and some don’t even try their skills at crooning. Some are pretty good. I fall into the latter of those groups, the pretty good.

From Star Search, to American’s Got Talent, to American Idol, everyone on these programs showcase their talents to millions watching. I have never done that.

I am a jack of many trades myself. Back in the day, from about 11 years old on, I was a very fast runner. And I had good stamina. Yes, I ran some track, but that is another column for another day.

You may know that I am a sports broadcaster on the side. I am a whiz at audio editing and audio producing, skills I learned in college. I am also a pretty good voice impersonator and can do many character and celebrity impressions.

I play drums, and I even sing a little, really.

Karaoke has always been something I enjoy. Most people do not want to be in front of people with a microphone and talk, let alone sing. I don’t mind it.

I started doing karaoke in high school at a local bowling alley. I almost never missed it. I got to be such a regular they would hold onto my song request slips, of which there were many, and then I didn’t have to write down my favorites and turn into the DJ.

In those days, karaoke was done in a bar, but since it was a bar in the bowling alley, I could go in, sing, then bowl, then go back in and sing again.

Now it should be said, I am not Frank Sinatra, or Elvis Presley, but I know what I can do, and usually do well.

From oldies like Elvis, to big country music hits, rock, to satirical tunes, and even parody, I have a catalog of tunes I can belt out.

A couple years back I was at a birthday party and they had karaoke so I sang Elvis in my AC/DC shirt. That’s how I roll. The host put the video of the performance on her Facebook to share. The crowd liked it.

I sang at one wedding ceremony, three receptions, once they didn’t even know it was me and not a recording at first. Many years, I sang during Memorial Day ceremonies at cemeteries.

Once a song I recorded played at a funeral because I couldn’t make it in person to do it live.

Do all the songs I sing come out right? Nope, I am only human. Sometimes the DJ has the music too loud and vocals too soft and the audience can’t hear me.

Sometimes I try a new song, and it just doesn’t work. Sometimes it does work.

I used to do karaoke with my friends, who also did a nice job, but everyone got too busy and we don’t sing together now. I haven’t done actual karaoke since last spring in Omaha. The hotel I was staying in, covering State Track, had karaoke one of the nights. I did three songs.

I sang in some previous bands but usually backing vocals. Occasionally I would sing lead, even while playing my drums.

Should I go on American Idol? No way! Those people are amazing.

I am content just singing locally, even for no prize money, just to do it.

A buddy and I are talking about doing a karaoke tour across Nebraska one day. Neither of us are drinkers but we drown our sorrows by bellowing out classic hits.

So if you are ever out where karaoke is going on, and you hear, “Fish” called to the microphone, you will probably see me, and hear me. Give it a try yourself.

By the way, six people on one microphone doesn’t count as trying karaoke for the first time.