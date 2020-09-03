Wood River groups team up to offer outdoor concert

WOOD RIVER — “Buddy Holly” is coming to town and he’s keeping socially distant while doing it.
Celebrate Wood River Performing Arts and the Stick Creek Kids Child Development Center have teamed up to present a drive-in concert featuring Billy McGuigan and his “Rave On! The Buddy Holly Experience” concert.
The concert is set for 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, in the parking lot of Wood River Rural High School. Listen to great Holly hits from the comfort of your car.
McGuigan “reinvents the ordinary tribute show with an electrifying, high-energy, rock n’ roll extravaganza.” McGuigan has received national attention and critical acclaim for his portrayals of the legendary Buddy Holly. Audiences continue to be awed by his energy, realism, sincerity and talent.
The concert will be a benefit for Stick Creek Kids, a new non-profit child development center opening in Wood River early 2021. A recommended donation of $20 per vehicle or walk-in group is requested.
Reservations must be made online in advance at https://stickcreekkids.org/drivein to ensure crowd size remains within health department limits. Anyone uncomfortable doing so online may contact Sara Arnett at 308-380-7030 for assistance. Space is limited so don’t delay purchasing tickets.
Vehicles will be allowed into the parking lot beginning at 1 p.m. on a first-come, closer-to-the front basis. Higher-profile vehicles will be parked along the sides to ensure visibility for all who attend. Vehicles will be spaced out with one stall in-between to ensure social distancing.
Patrons can listen from inside their vehicle OR sit in the stall to the left of the driver’s side in lawn chairs while wearing a face mask. The band will be broadcasting on an FM radio frequency so attendees can listen on their car radio if preferred. Classic cars are welcome to add to the atmosphere but certainly not required.
Ground seating reservations will be available for those who prefer to sit in the grassy areas surrounding the parking lot. Those ticket holders should park in the pool parking lot. Grassy areas will be marked to ensure each small group of six remains socially distanced from all other guests.
Consistent with Central District Health Department regulations, patrons will be screened for fever by volunteers at the admission gates. For everyone’s protection, masks are required when not in vehicles and when outside designated ground seating spaces.
Indoor restroom facilities will be available. No concessions will be sold but patrons are welcome to bring their own non-alcoholic beverages and snacks along; pack all trash back out with you.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!