The Nebraska State Fair on Thursday warned of ticket scalping for concerts and shows.

The fair noted tickets are in high demand, leading to exorbitant prices on third-party resale sites. For example, one resale site recently listed tickets for Gabriel Iglesias for $648 each, according to the fair. The price at StateFair.org through ETix, the fair’s only authorized ticket seller, is $81.

“We want to encourage people to use only ETix.com or StateFair.org to buy your tickets,” State Fair Executive Director Jaime Parr said in a release. “The State Fair has no control on what happens with these third parties except to make the public aware.”

Other examples: The fair said it's seen Older Nebraskans Day with the Oak Ridge Boys elsewhere for $76, when the regular price is $25.50. Not only is the pricing significantly higher, but the resellers get the concert location wrong. Both Lee Brice and rock group Bush have their shows posted on one site as being inside Heartland Events Center, when it is actually outside at Anderson Ford Field.

Buying a ticket on a third party site can leave the buyer with no recourse, the fair noted.

"Your ticket could be deemed fraudulent and deny you entry to the show. It is also possible to lose all your money buying tickets from the unauthorized sites without getting the tickets," the fair said in the release. “The State Fair ticket office, located in the Nebraska Building and Etix are the only authorized sources for State Fair Nebraska Lottery Concert Series Tickets”

Third party sites generally buy their locations on the search engines to make it more likely you see their information before you see the official State Fair site. A recent Google search for Lee Brice showed three third party seller ads for concert tickets. Given that people click on one of the top two entries in search, the buying of this space by third parties can be lucrative.

Paying closer attention to where you search for tickets can save you heartache of buying invalid tickets or over spending for a concert ticket.

State Fair concerts in 2023 are The Oak Ridge Boys August 28 inside Heartland Events Center. All other State Fair concerts are outdoors at Anderson Ford Field including Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias August 30. TobyMac August 31, Bush September 1, and Lee Brice September 2 Tickets available at the State Fair Box Office, State Fair administration office, or through ETix.com and StateFair.org.