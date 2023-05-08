Now is the time to start planning to have your own Junk Jaunt sale.

The Junk Jaunt Board of Directors is sponsoring several contests to celebrate 20 years of success. All registered vendors will be entered into a drawing for five cash prizes. All business advertisers will be eligible to win a free ad in the 2024 Junk Jaunt Shopper Guide.

The annual jaunt will be held Sept. 22 to 24.

Be a part of the celebration, register your sale today. Turn your trash/junk into someone’s treasure. Register your sale on at www.junkjaunt.com or download a registration form and mail it to Nebraska’s Junk Jaunt,1523 M St., Suite 104 Ord, NE 68862.

For more information visit www.junkjaunt.com.